The chilling testimony of the partner of an Argentine soccer player after leaving Ukraine due to Russian attacks

The young woman recounted how her path was until she arrived in Poland on her social networks

Amid Russia’s attacks on Ukraine, residents of the main affected areas continue to try to leave the country. The destination chosen by most of them is Polandwhose borders are totally collapsed by citizens who try to cross it on foot.

Among them was Aline Vittorazzo the partner of the former soccer player from Vélez Fabrizio Alvarengawho through his Instagram account showed the ordeal he went through until finally crossing over to Polish soil: “A gigantic fatigue, physical and psychological. Thank God for going through migration,” he wrote in one of the last stories which he posted.

However, until you achieve your goal had to go through different situations. Uncertainty, tension, extreme cold and sadness seeing what was happening around her.

Alvarenga with his partner and daughter (Instagram)

“Fabri, Manu, Meg and I are in a car, together with a family that helped us. I can’t sleep, I have chest pain knowing that my friends are outside and haven’t found shelter yet,” was one of the first posts he uploaded to his social networks.

“My feet and legs are so cold. I’m in a car, with Meg’s (her daughter’s) blanket on my legs, and it’s not hot at all. I’m panicking thinking about my friends out there”, lamented the young Brazilian and added: “I am really panicking. I don’t want to worry anyone, but I want to leave here the real feeling of living all this”.

Later, he recounted what was experienced in Ukraine until the day before the first Russian attack: “Ukraine has been suffering from these threats of attacks since 2014, so people did not believe that this time the attack would actually happen. Until the day before the bombing began, Ukraine had led a normal life and the Ukrainians told us to be sure that this was normal and that nothing would happen.

The footballer was finally able to cross the border

As soon as he was able to cross the border, Vittorazzo filmed another sequence of his first minutes in Poland: “They are receiving people with food, clothing and medical attention. I’m very tired, while I’m glad I made it, I’m panicking because my friends are still at the border on foot. They were in line since last night exposed to the weather and without energy… divine strength to move forward, may God provide them and give them strength.”

“A gigantic fatigue, physical and psychological. Thank God for passing the migration”the Brazilian wrote, on her official Instagram account.

For his part, the current Rukh Lviv footballer, a team located in one of the cities threatened by the Russians, finally he was also able to escape after living hours of tension at the border. On his Instagram account, the 26-year-old posted a video of his passport after entering Polish lands.

