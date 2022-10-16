The Chinese Communist Party will renew its leadership: who will accompany Xi Jinping in power?

Chinese President Xi Jinping walks to the lectern to deliver his speech during the opening ceremony of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China.

The XX Congress of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) that began this Sunday will renew the leadership of the organization and although there are no doubts about the continuity of its leader and president of the country, Xi Jinping, the eyes are on who will accompany him in the most high spheres of power.

The conclave will approve a new Central Committee -about 300 members- and a new Politburo -about 25-, of which 7 or 9 people will enter the almighty Permanent Committee, the leadership of the formationalthough its composition will not be known until just after the Congress.

The advanced age of some of its members and the conflicts between factions could cause changes in the PCCh, which will have to elect a new number two to replace the current prime minister, Li Keqiang, who already advanced last March that he will not continue in office. .

IN SEARCH OF A NEW NUMBER TWO

Xi, whom critics accuse of putting his political objectives before the economy, will have to decide whether or not to bet on liberal recipes that reactivate activity, a competition that traditionally falls on the ‘premier’.

To replace the pragmatic Li, from the Communist Youth League – like the country’s previous president, Hu Jintao – the 67-year-old Vice Prime Minister, Wang Yang, belongs to that same faction and would not alter the current status. what. To his credit, having kept a low profile in recent years.

Li Keqiang brinda con Xi Jinping

Another candidate is Hu Chunhua, 59, a former general secretary of the CCP in Guangdong province and also a deputy prime minister. If the conclave bets on a generational renewal, Hu, close to Li but loyal to Xi, could be his natural successor.

THE ACOLYTES OF XI

But some of the “dolphins” closest to Xi would also be in the race, such as Chen Miner, Cai Qi or Li Qiang, called to enter the Standing Committee after in 2017 they only managed to reach the Politburo, the second echelon of power.

Chen, 62, the current general secretary in the southern city of Chongqing, is part of the so-called “New Zhijiang Army” with which politicians who have held provincial positions and are closely associated with Xi are identified.

Also part of this group is Cai Qi, 67, the secretary of the CCP in the capital, Beijing, and who worked with Xi when he was the Party chief in the southeastern province of Zhejiang.

Li Qiang, 63 and general secretary in Shanghai, would have a harder time rising for not having managed to prevent the flood of covid cases in the eastern megalopolis last spring that ended a harsh confinement of almost three months.

Shanghai Party Secretary Li Qiang

THE CONTINUITY OF THE SENIOR PLAN

But for them to enter the Standing Committee it would be necessary to retire some of its current members. By age, Li Zhanshu (1950) has more ballots, although Wang Huning (1955) and Han Zheng (1954) could also come out.

More likely seems to be the continuity of Zhao Leji (1957), secretary for the feared disciplinary commission of the communist regime.

If they left their positions, they could enter Ding Xuexiang (1962), director of the CCP general office, or Huang Kunming (1956), head of the propaganda apparatus, as well as provincial heads such as Li Xi (1956) and Li Hongzhong ( 1956).

Xi Jinping, Li Keqiang, Li Zhanshu, Wang Yang, Wang Huning, Zhao Leji y Han Zheng

Other voices ask to be attentive to the future of Chen Quanguo (1955), the controversial former head of the PCCh in the province of Xinjiang – a promotion would mean rewarding the Party’s hardest line – or his successor in office, Ma Xingrui (1959) .

ONE WOMAN

It also remains to be seen the future of other figures who are not part of the nucleus of power, such as the economic adviser Liu He, in charge of trade negotiations with the United States, or Sun Chunlan, the only woman who is part of the Politburo and in charge of imposing the zero covid policy in the cities where cases were detected.

Shen Yiqin, from the Bai minority and from the southern province of Guizhou, could be his replacement in that body, which could also renew the military representatives Xu Qiliang and Zhang Youxia by Admiral Miao Hua and General Liu Zhenli.

There is also debate over whether a new foreign minister will be appointed to replace Wang Yi, who turns 69 next week, or whether he will replace Yang Jiechi, 72, as director of the CPC Foreign Commission Office.

If Wang Yi were to make way for another foreign minister, names like Liu Jieyi, head of the Office for Taiwan Affairs, or Ma Zhaoxu, now deputy minister of the portfolio and former permanent representative of China to the UN, sound.

(With information from EFE)

By Jesus Centeno

