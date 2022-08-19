The Chinese economy is full of problems

Chinese regime chief Xi Jinping delivers a message at the opening ceremony of the Boao Forum for Asia via video link in Boao, Hainan province, China. The country is in a delicate economic moment that Xi Jinping does not seem to know how to manage (Reuters)

When Shanghai lifted its two-month closure in June, he hoped citizens would return to stores relieved. Instead, he has witnessed people fleeing shops in alarm. On August 13, health authorities discovered that a close contact of a child infected with Covid-19 had visited an establishment Ikea in the city. In accordance with strict virus control standards Shanghai, the store had to be closed immediately, so that everyone inside could be quarantined. But panic-stricken shoppers rushed out, pushing past the guards.

Similar dangers face anyone in China bold enough to take a vacation. Up to 150,000 tourists have been trapped on the tourist island of Hainan, where an outbreak of cholera has infected more than 13,000 people this month. Those hoping to get out have faced onerous testing requirements and widespread cancellation of flights. Videos circulating on the Internet show families sleeping on the floor of an airport.

the policy of China’s Covid-zero has left its economy similarly trapped . The impact is both direct and indirect, hampering both supply and sentiment.

The most profound effects are not always the most obvious. Hainanfor example, only represents 5% of the income from tourism in Chinaaccording to Tao Chuan y Shao Xiangfrom the brokerage Soochow Securities. Tourism as a whole only represents 4% of Chinese GDP. Lockdowns in the rest of the country have been relatively brief in recent weeks. Despite widespread alarm over the disruption of global supply chains, Chinese exports have continued to grow strongly. On a visit to a port in the export center of Shenzhen, Li Keqiangthe prime minister, compared the country’s reforms and the port’s achievements to an irreversible river.

Given the drought now affecting six Chinese provincesPerhaps it is an unfortunate metaphor. But Mr. Li’s speech was at least a tacit acknowledgment of the harm that the country’s crushing measures Covid-19 of China have done to morality. For every shopper or tourist trapped, there are thousands more who will not shop, travel or spend to avoid a similar fate.. Consumer confidence in the second quarter was the lowest on record. As a result, the consumption of China it has lagged behind in industry and exports. Retail sales in July were just 2.7% higher than a year ago. When adjusted for inflation, they shrink.

Furniture sales have been particularly weak, and not just because people are hesitant to go into Ikea. The purchase of furniture is closely linked to that of housing, which has collapsed . Home sales fell more than 28% in July , compared to the previous year. The weakness of sales has in turn put downward pressure on prices.

To top, those who buy a flat in advance can no longer be sure that it will be built. Many struggling developers lack the liquidity needed to complete construction and can no longer find anyone to lend it to them. This has contributed to the occurrence long delays in the completion of pre-sold homeswhich has led to a growing number of buyers threatening to default on their mortgages.

The accumulation of bad economic data has finally led to the Banco Central to act out. On August 15, it reduced two interest rates by 0.1 percentage points, deviating from the global trend of tightening monetary policy. But these cuts may not be effective, because the demand for loans is so weak. Since April, the money supply of China (measured broadly) has grown faster than its stock ample credit. This has not happened since 2015, according to Jiang Peishan y Sun Lipingof Haitong Securitiesother broker. Suggests an urge to hoard money rather than borrow it . “The funds are idle,” they maintain. This raises fears of a liquidity trap, whereby monetary policy becomes ineffective in reviving growth .

If monetary policy is running out of steam, the onus to rescue the Chinese economy falls more firmly on the fiscal policy. Infrastructure investment is already growing rapidly. But the central government still has to intervene decisively to reactivate the real estate market. I have asked China Bond Issuancea state-owned credit insurer, underwriting the bond sales of a handful of private developers, including a unit of Longfor Group. There is also talk of a 300 billion yuan ($44 billion) bailout fund. But so far the central government has been content to let cash-strapped local governments draw up their own rescue plans.

What explains your mistrust? The cost of ending stalled projects is large but calculable. Andrew Batsonof the research company Step Dragonomicsplaces it between 2 and 4.8 trillion yuan, that is, between 1.8 and 4.2% of GDP last year. However, restoring trust might require something more akin to a “overall warranty” that all pre-sold properties will be built, says Houze Songof Macropolo, a group of experts. It would be a “indefinite commitment”, which could have a “exorbitant cost”.

Such a guarantee could also skew incentives. Song compares it to deposit insurance. One of the differences is that deposit insurance discourages bank runs, thus reducing the risk it insures. On the contrary, a support for presales could have the opposite effect. Could increase the chances that real estate developers would have problemsespecially if it allowed reckless traders to sell flats more easily.

The commitment not to sell and to put an end to the real estate excesses of China vienna from the top. Both objectives have been emphasized repeatedly by Xi Jinpingthe leader of Chinawhose personal philosophy, the Pensamiento Xi Jinping, hovers over everything. But as he prepares to win a third term in Congress communist party to be held later this year, those ironclad commitments have left the economy in a bind. The economic scenario of the congress is not what Xi Jinping I thought it would be. Nor is it something that Xi Jinping Thought seems capable of solving. .

