The Chinese giant Tencent buys the authors of Nightingale: changes are expected in this fantastic survival

The purchase of studies is the order of the day, and Tencent It is one of the conglomerates that participates the most in this party. It has now taken a new step in this direction with the acquisition of Inflexion Games, who are developing the fantasy-action survival title Nightingale. While we already know the general characteristics of this game, it seems that Tencent’s move changes the situation a bit.

Nightingale will be a more intimate experienceAs Gamesindustry advances, Nightingale had been left a bit in limbo after it was announced that Improbable, the company behind the SpatialOS cloud computing technology, had decided abandon in-house video game development. Although the Inflexion Games title is still in the works, the authors had to give up the use of the technology provided by Improbable.

How has this affected the game? According Aaryn Flynnex-BioWare and founder of the developer studio, Nightingale will now be “a more intimate experienceindividual play or with a small group of players”. Therefore, the change of owners will not impact the essence of the adventure, which will continue to offer objectives related to action, survival and fantasy.

We still don’t have a clear release date for Nightingale, although its authors promised a early access on pc sometime in 2022. As for Tencent, it seems that they have no brake on the purchase of studios, as Inflexion Games joins a catalog in which the developers of Back 4 Blood, the authors of Yooka-Laylee and the co-creators of Ninjala for Nintendo Switch.

