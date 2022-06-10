The Chinese Ibai has disappeared: the last thing he did was show a tank-shaped cake to his 64 million followers

Li Jiaqi is the biggest streamer in China. He is like Ibai Llanos in Spain but with many more followers considering the size of the Asian country. Still, his 64 million followers and his immense popularity do not make him escape censorship and has disappeared from the public scene after alluding to a tank hours before commemorations of the Tiananmen crackdown were to begin.





We must remember that Chinese censorship has such tentacles that it makes people in the country have a story about the Tiananmen Square crackdown far removed from reality. On June 4, 1989, the Beijing regime brutally suppressed reformist students protesting in Tiananmen Square.

A cake with oreo wheels





Last Friday, the day before June 4, well-known streamer Li Jiaqi, who focuses his channel on showcasing beauty products, brought out a tank-shaped cake: It had Oreos for wheels and a wafer tube that looked like a cannon.

Something that, at first glance, seems so innocent and in front of an audience that follows Jiaqi for her beauty tips or to buy snacks, led to the broadcast is cut off abruptly since no one knows where the streamer is since then. You can see the cake in the previous image shared by the BBC (it is not clear if the broadcast was from Taobao, the Alibaba portal where people offer streaming content while selling products, or from Weibo).

Jiaqi is very active is Weibo, and here too hashtags that allude to him have been censoredas reported by people from China who live in other countries of the world and who have been very active in networks like Twitter informing you of the situation (It is not easy for everyone to follow the debates on platforms like Weibo, since they are in Chinese). The Sunday after his broadcast was cut, Li Jiaqi was scheduled to broadcast one of his popular live shows that did not air.

As users have been translating on Twitter, satirical comments have been read on Weibo regarding this such as “it is Li Jiaqi’s fault for not knowing about an incident that you are not allowed to know aboutand now he must prove that he really did not know about an incident that he does not know about.” And it is that within China there is no possibility of accessing this information.

But the censorship of Li Jiaqi had the opposite effect of drawing more attention to massacre. Another Weibo user: “I didn’t know before, but now I think I know” (LOL!) — Pin H. Chen (@pinhchen) June 8, 2022

There are even those who hope that the fact that the streamer has so many millions of followers will make people young. wanting to know why a tank of chocolate leads to censorship and so there are more people who can get to know what happened in the repression of students 33 years ago.