The Chinese language massive Tencent turns into the most important exterior shareholder of the authors of The Medium

Only a week in the past, Bloober Workforce offered the primary trailer for the brand new identify within the Layers of Worry saga. The Polish developer has controlled to achieve a foothold within the trade with a chain of horror video games, equivalent to Blair Witch, or the latest, The Medium. Even though The Medium has already controlled to place itself as the most productive sport within the find out about, being a perfect mental mystery, the find out about showed that it was once running on two new video games with extra scope than The Medium.

The Polish studio has now not stopped rising and amongst its new initiatives is a strategic alliance with Konami for the advent of latest video games inside its sagas. However this time, it’s been Tencent who has determined to guess at the find out about, obtaining a 22% stake within the corporate, making the Asian massive its biggest exterior shareholder.

Tencent has received a 22% stake within the corporateTencent has carried out an funding of nineteen and a part million bucks, one thing that still serves to verify the find out about’s statements about its independence from corporations with which it’s running, equivalent to Konami o Take-Two. With this funding, Tencent continues to place itself as a large titan within the trade, which has now not stopped rising, making massive investments equivalent to the new acquire of Sumo Virtual, authors of Sackboy: A Giant Journey.

The Chinese language massive has additionally financed the formation of the brand new studio Uncapped Video games, with former Snowfall workers and become the bulk shareholders of Yager Construction GmbH, creators of Spec Ops The Line and The Cycle. In the course of this nice enlargement within the trade, Tencent has needed to handle the Chinese language government, enforcing programs to facilitate the limitation of the youngest to video video games.

