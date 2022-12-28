The Chinese regime increases distrust in its data, serious cases and deaths from covid will be reported weekly or monthly

The Chinese regime increases mistrust in the international community for its reports on the covid. (REUTERS/Tingshu Wang)

The Joint Prevention and Control Mechanism of the State Council (Chinese Executive) declared on Tuesday that deaths and serious cases from covid in the country will be reported every week or every monthcollected in the last hours local media.

The National Health Commission had declared on Monday that, as of January 8, covid will no longer be a category A diseasethe level of maximum danger and for whose containment the most severe measures are required, to become a category B, which contemplates a more lax control, thus marking the end of the ‘zero covid’ policy It had been in effect for almost three years.

After that date, the reports of deaths and serious cases due to the disease will become weekly and, “following the evolution of the pandemic”, they will become “monthly”, said the Joint Mechanism, which did not give more details about the conditions that will involve the change of frequency.

Likewise, the parties they will not notify the number of close contacts of those infected with covid nor will they distinguish between local and imported cases, contrary to what was indicated in the daily reports that China published from the start of the pandemic until last Saturday.

Serious cases and deaths from covid will be reported weekly or monthly in China (REUTERS / Tingshu Wang)

In recent weeks, the health authorities had already stopped disclosing the number of infections that, according to their standards, were considered asymptomatic, although these were only reported in the aforementioned daily report but never added to the official case balances, to which only those infected who did present the required symptoms were added.

In addition, the end of the obligation to undergo tests PCR routine for most of the population resulted in a detection of cases significantly lower than the actual spread of the virus, since the asymptomatic and those with mild symptoms received the green light from the Government to quarantine at home.

The rapid spread of the virus across the country has cast doubt on the reliability of official figureswhich have reported only a handful of deaths from the disease despite the fact that, for example, the province of Zhejiang (east) recently estimated that a million of its inhabitants were infected every day.

According to an expert quoted by the state press, deaths caused by underlying diseases in patients who were infected with the coronavirus are not counted as covid deaths.

In recent weeks, the health authorities had already stopped disclosing the number of infections. (Reuters/Tingshu Wang)

Hospitals in big cities like Beijing have come under great pressure and they have suffered difficulties in caring for all patients, according to testimonies collected on the country’s social networks.

Last week, the World Health Organization It was “very concerned” about the evolution of the covid in China and demanded “more information”, to which the Ministry of Foreign Affairs He responded that Beijing has shared its data “in an open, timely and transparent manner” since the start of the pandemic.

The Chinese government assured earlier this month that the “conditions” were in place for the country to adjust its strict ‘zero covid’ policy in the face of a “new situation” in which the virus causes fewer deaths.

The official press also began a few weeks ago to minimize the risk of the variant omicron through numerous articles and interviews with experts, a plot twist that accompanied the relaxation of some of the most severe restrictions.

The changes came after weariness with the restrictions resulted in protests in various parts of the country after the death of ten people in a building apparently confined in Urumqi (northwest), with slogans such as “I don’t want PCR, I want to eat” or “give me back my freedom.”

(With information from EFE)

Keep reading:

Japan to strengthen border controls for travelers from China after the lifting of the quarantine

The collapse of the health system in China due to the outbreak of COVID: patients on the floor and lack of beds

The US evaluates imposing new rules on passengers from China after the relaxation of anti-covid measures