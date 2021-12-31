The Chinese regime prohibited soccer players from getting tattoos

The Chinese regime banned soccer players from getting tattoos

The General Administration of Sports of China published a series of guidelines on Tuesday to “strengthen the management of soccer players,” including the prohibition of members of the national team from getting new tattoos, pick up the local media Thursday The Paper.

The guidelines aim to make footballers “positive examples for society” and recommend to those who already have tattoos to erase them, in addition to prohibiting the U-20 and lower teams from summoning players with tattooed bodies.

“Those who already have tattoos are advised to have them erased,” the statement continues. “In case of particular circumstances, tattoos must be covered during training sessions and competitions,” added the Sports Ministry in a statement issued on Tuesday.

The tattoos they are frowned upon among China’s largely conservative society, but they begin to become popular among the youth of the big cities.

The Chinese Football Federation had already ordered his international players to cover tattoos in recent years and he has sent young footballers to military camps to receive a Marxist-type education.

It is not the first time that tattoos have caused controversy in Chinese football: In the China Cup in 2018, many players were forced to cover their tattoos with bandages when questioned.

In official photographs of the components of the Chinese team, tattoos such as those with Chinese players like Zhang Xizhe or Zhang Linpeng in their arms have been erased with image retouching programs on some occasions.

The Sports Ministry issued a statement this week asking athletes to erase the designs made on the skin.

The Administration also added in its guidelines la organization of activities of “ideological and political education” in the national teams to reinforce the “patriotic education” of the players.

From music to online games, to reality TV and tutoring, China tries to bind its youth short and impose virile and patriotic values ​​in opposition to what they see as moral decay from abroad.

The Chinese soccer team reaped a new failure this year, having virtually no chance of qualifying for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, in a poor performance that led to the resignation of their coach, Li Tie.

China has not qualified for a World Cup since the 2002 World Cup in Korea and Japan, for which it did not have to face local powers South Korea and Japan as they were already classified as hosts.

The Administration also added in its guidelines the organization of “ideological and political education” activities.

Despite government efforts to raise the country’s soccer level, the national team continues to reap bad results and harsh criticism from fans.

For this reason, some Internet users on the Weibo social network criticized the tattoo ban: “They do not take charge of what they should take charge, they do insignificant things to show that they are doing something,” commented one user.

Others, on the other hand, supported the measure: “In East Asian societies, we have always rejected tattoos” or “we must protect the next generations,” said two commentators.

(With information from EFE and AFP)

