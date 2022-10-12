The Chinese regime seeks to impose its 5G network in Latin America and Uruguay is heading to be one of the gateways

Chinese special envoy Li Ganjie, also Minister of Ecology and Environment, during a meeting with Uruguayan President Luis Lacalle Pou in Montevideo, March 2020 (Xinhua)

Chinese influence in Latin America is getting deeper. regimen Xi Jinping it takes advantage of the needs and weaknesses of the region to deepen its predominance in the most diverse areas. In the field of technology, the installation of the red 5G progress slowly. In this context, The Asian giant seeks to disembark with its own infrastructure, amid accusations of espionage against Huawei.

According to a study of 5G Americas -an organization made up of telecommunications service providers and manufacturers-, in South America there are fourteen 5G networks in seven countries. Four are in Brazil, three in Peru and Chile, and one in Argentina, Colombia, Uruguay and Suriname.

The government of the Uruguayan president Luis Lacalle Pou seeks to be a pioneer in the field. In fact, the National Telecommunications Administration (Antel) was the first to launch the technology in Latin America, albeit on a trial basis. as far as he could tell Infobaethe Executive would be in advanced conversations to sign with Beijing -within six months- the agreement to install 5G in the country provided by China.

This occurs in the midst of negotiations between the regime and Montevideo for the signing of a FTA (FTA), which caused strong discomfort in the rest of the member countries of the Mercosur. The intention of the Uruguayan government would be to sign before the end of the current president’s term.

A few days ago, the head of state referred to the criticism his administration received for the negotiations with China. “When we say China and they say ‘no’, then who? Don’t tell us what you don’t”, he defended himself during his participation in the seventh edition of the America Business Forumin east end. Some time ago, at the LX Summit of Heads of State of Mercosur and Associated States, he had explained that the best way to protect his country and his people is with these types of initiatives, which he described as “feeling national”.

The US accuses Huawei of spying for the Chinese Communist Party (REUTERS/Dado Ruvic)

Evan Ellisa researcher at the Institute for Strategic Studies of the United States Army War College, recalled in an article published last month that in 2019 Antel signed a memorandum of understanding with Huawei to cooperate in technologies 5G e Internet of Things (IoT). According to the expert, the Chinese company “is strongly positioned to capture a leading role in 5G as Uruguay rolls out the new technologies.”

David Sangera security and IT expert, even warned that “as the Internet of Things grows, the attack surface grows”. “Who controls the networks is going to be much more important in the next 20 years than who has the longest missiles or who has the most powerful nuclear weapons”the journalist predicted years ago, when Washington began to sanction Huawei.

This situation is followed with extreme concern by the United States and by several countries of the European Union, which seek to counter Chinese influence in Latin America. The main argument of the Western powers is that Huaweia company that maintains ties with the Chinese regime, represents a potential danger to the security of countries and Internet users.

In the context of the trade war between Washington and Beijing, The government of former President Donald Trump applied strong sanctions to Huawei, under the argument that the company is used by the Chinese regime to spy. Even in August 2020, the US Department of Commerce increased the pressure and sanctioned 38 subsidiaries of the company in Latin America and the rest of the world, to prevent them from being used as intermediaries to access chips and programs, circumventing previous restrictions.

countries like Canada, Australia, United Kingdom, New Zealand, Japan y Swedenjoined Washington in his crusade against the regime of Xi Jinpingblocking or restricting the use of technology Huawei on their 5G networks.

The Xi Jinping regime deepens its influence in Latin America (REUTERS / Jason Lee)

Specialists have been warning that, if they manage to impose their 5G network in Latin America, the Chinese regime, one of the biggest violators of human rights, It could take control of all the documents, communications, geolocations and other sensitive elements of the 620 million inhabitants of the region.

In the midst of this struggle between the two great economic powers, and despite repeated warnings from Washington, Latin American countries remain open to the installation of China’s 5G network. In fact, in 2021 Chile and Brazil held radio spectrum auctions among telephone companies without blocking Huawei’s participation. Lacalle Pou himself slipped this possibility during an interview with the BBC last May. “I am sure that if we go to 5G technology they will want to compete,” he replied, referring to Beijing’s intentions to land in Uruguay.

In his article published on the portal of the research center Global Americas, Ellis issued a blunt warning to the United States government about Chinese expansion in Latin America: “Uruguay, as a relatively small country far from the United States, does not usually receive significant political attention in Washington. Nevertheless, the deepening of its ties with China, accelerated by the FTA negotiations, raises the prospect of a considerable increase in Chinese commercial influence and corresponding political influence in the country. This is strategically significant and should be on Washington’s radar, given that Uruguay, in combination with Paraguay – which will hold elections in 2023 – and Ecuador – which is also negotiating an FTA with the PRC – are currently the three centre-right governments remaining in the region, which continue to show an interest in cooperating with the United States on matters of shared strategic interest.”

Keep reading:

Illegal fishing: alert in Uruguay due to the presence of a Chinese vessel in the Port of Montevideo

Luis Lacalle Pou: “Uruguay is very focused on opportunities, with objective anchors and together with its people”