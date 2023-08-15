The Chosen One Season 1 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

One of the hottest weekends of the year is predicted for this one. Another addictive Brazilian thriller TV program, The Chosen One Season 1, has recently been made available on Netflix.

So, you’re in luck if you’d rather stick securely next to your air conditioner than perspire to death on the tube!

Jodie, a 12-year-old boy who discovers he has magical skills, battles to accept his destiny throughout the series.

The Chosen’s unique distribution method, which depends on crowdsourcing and free streaming, has allowed it to amass a devoted fan base that traverses language barriers, multiple countries, and millions of viewers worldwide.

The three comic books by Mark Millar that have produced the finest films are Wanted, Kick-Ass, with Kingsman: The Secret Service.

His work on DC’s The Authority, which is additionally being adapted for the big screen in James Gunn’s rebooted world, helped him gain notoriety. He has a long relationship with Marvel, having written the tales that served as the primary inspiration for Logan and Captain America: Civil War.

With the caption, “Coming soon: THE CHOSEN ONE, the first installment in the American Jesus trilogy I developed with artist and co-creator,” Millar just published the first poster for the show on Twitter. A little child learns that he is the new Jesus Christ who will one day stand against the Antichrist in the end times.

Late in 2022, Millar stated that production was finished in an interview with CBR. “Shooting finished with the American Jesus translation a few weeks ago, and we recently viewed the first cuts of the initial two episodes,” he said.

The Chosen One is the title of the upcoming Netflix comic, which tells the magical story of a 12-year-old boy who discovers he is the resurrected Jesus Christ and is being hidden by his mother in a remote part of the country because evil forces are out to kill him. That seems to be very promising.

I don’t know when you know any comic book enthusiasts, but another series by Mark Millar has been turned into a TV program that will soon be available on Netflix.

Jupiter’s Legacy and Super Crooks, two of his comics that have already been turned into Netflix television programs, are two examples.

Next up is a Netflix series adaptation of Millar’s American Jesus comics, titled The Chosen One (El Elegido in Spanish).

In 2017, it was revealed that Mark Millar’s comic book publishing company Millarworld had been bought by Netflix.

With this purchase, Netflix would bring Millar’s writing to life by turning it into films, television programs, and children’s series.

The Chosen One Season 1 Release Date

The CW will debut The Chosen One Season 1 on July 16, 2023, on a Sunday. The first episode of season 1 debuted on April 21, 2019, however the network’s launch on television networks in the US is marked by the premiere.

The series transformed from a crowdsourcing project to a theatrical as well as streaming hit, becoming a genuine worldwide phenomenon. Four additional seasons are intended to fully depict Jesus’ amazing journey after the first three have already been finished.

The Chosen One Season 1 Cast

Tenoch Huerta and Dianna Argon, two very talented actors, are now part of the show’s confirmed cast. Fans anticipate the actors to provide outstanding performances determined by their previous appearances, despite the fact that no data about their roles has been released.

If you like Brazilian telenovelas, then should be aware of the cast members: Dianna Agron portrays Sarah Lilith, while Bobby Luhnow plays Jodie. Amelie Siordia Mejia portrays Magda, Juan Fernando González Anguamea portrays Tuka, Javier Arballo Osornio portrays Jorge Hipólito, Alberto Pérez-Jácome Kenna portrays Wagner, Serna Meza and Patricio Serna portray Serna, Mr. Alfonso Dosal portrays Mr. Alfonso Dosal, Mr.

The Chosen One Season 1 Trailer

The Chosen One Season 1 Plot

With outstanding acting and excellent production values, The Chosen One Season 1 brings characters to life, making them relatable and motivational.

It provides viewers from all backgrounds with a deep and meaningful experience by delving into the inner feelings, struggles, and development of the disciples.

Although the series is an adaptation among Mark Millar’s American Jesus comic book, featuring the first involving three volumes, titled Chosen, starting off the series, the series’ high expectations come from more than simply its unique and novel idea.

The comic book creator explains the narrative of the performance to the audience as follows: The narrative of American Jesus is simple. It’s like if you had been a young kid of twelve who learned that you were Jesus’ reincarnation.

It concerns a woman who runs away with her kid since he is in great danger. Jodie then finds that he is in the Scriptures of Revelation. It’s really ominous. The narrative progresses specifically by

Jodie just wants to impress the lady he likes and stand up to his bullies, despite the efforts of the Evangelical as well as Yaqu leaders of the village to convince him to utilize his skills to benefit mankind.

As Jodie fights and ultimately accepts his destiny, he learns the truth about who he really is, which completely upends everything.

Jodie, a 12-year-old kid from Baja California, learns he has supernatural skills similar to those of Jesus, including the ability to resurrect the dead and transform water into wine.

The Chosen One is a fantasy television series, and according to the official overview, “What they have done is twist it around to make the circumstances appear supernatural.”

The fact that the stuff we will be giving to them is fairly interesting should thrill them. There doesn’t seem to be any comic book adaptation like it that anyone has ever seen.

Jupiter’s Legacy, a 2021 adaptation of Mark Millar’s work, received unfavorable reviews before being canceled after its first season. The other Millarworld projects being worked on by Netflix are progressing.

The most recent of them is The Chosen One, a version of American Jesus by Millar and Peter Gross.

The 2004 comic book Chosen follows a twelve-year-old boy who discovered he has Christ’s talents and was meant to fight the Antichrist.

With a premiere date of September 16, the series, that was initially revealed in 2018, will finally be accessible on Netflix starting on August 16.

The Chosen One seems like it will take viewers on a fascinating and very captivating journey based on the author’s audacious words.