The Chosen Season 4 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

The Chosen is the initial TV show about the life of the Messiah of Nazareth to be made up of more than one season.

The religious period drama has been on the air for three seasons since its first episode in 2017. Over the decades, the series has become the most crowdfunded TV or movie project ever.

The eighth and seventh episodes of the season 3 came out in theatres on Feb 2 and 3. The Chosen’s mobile app showed the finale for the first time on February 7.

Jenkins, who made the show, talked about why he chose to show the episodes in theatres in a recent interview.

The Chosen is indeed an American historical drama TV show that Christian filmmaker Dallas Jenkins created, directed, and co-wrote. It is the first series with more than one season about Jesus of Nazareth’s life and work.

The series is mostly about Jesus or the different groups who met as well as followed him in Judea as well as Galilee in the first century.

Jonathan Roumie plays Jesus, and Shahar Isaac, Elizabeth Tabish, Paras Patel, Noah James, as well as George H. Xanthis also have roles in the show.

The producers have used creative ways to raise money and get the movie out, mostly through crowdfunding and Angel Studios’ distribution.

The series is accessible for free on an app and website made just for it. Viewers are asked to help pay for future seasons, but they are not required to do so.

The Chosen has been the most successful crowdsourced TV show or film project because it keeps getting money during its initial season so each season after that. By 2021, people who watched it had given $40 million to help make it.

Late in 2022, this same creators joined forces with a new charity organization called the Come and To see Basis to handle funding. This lets people who give money get a tax break.

The show has also been made into a series of novels by Jenkins’s father, the author Jerry B. Jenkins, a series of graphic novels by Corvus Comics, as well as Bible study materials by David C. Cook.

As of 2022, 108 million people had seen at least a portion of the show, according to a study that the producers paid for. The Come and See Foundation pays for translations into as many as 600 languages.

The Chosen Season 4 Release Date

Director Dallas Jenkins says that the agreement renewal is being worked on right now, but that a release date has not yet been set.

The network hasn’t said for sure that the show will come back, but it probably will between the end of the year 2023 and the start of the first qtr of 2024.

The Chosen Season 4 Cast

The show has a great deal of colour, which doesn’t happen frequently on TV or in Bible-based movies. Jenkins did not use “big stars” as well as “white people.”

Instead, he tried to show what Capernaum was like in the first century, when it was on a trade route and had individuals from a variety of places.

Several cast members had also talked about the way they care about show, the story, as well as their roles. Elizabeth Tabish, who’d been thinking of giving up acting, described it as her “dream role.” These actors and actresses can come back for season 4:

Shahar Isaac as Simon

Jonathan Roumie as Jesus

Paras Patel as Matthew

Noah James as Andrew

The Chosen Season 4 Trailer

The Chosen Season 4 Plot

In the first season, which takes place in Galilee in the first century, Jesus starts to put together a group of people from different backgrounds to help him with his ministry.

As he does his first miracles, Jesus asks Mary Magdalene, a woman who had been saved, Thaddeus, a stonemason, Little James, a member of the choir, Simon, Andrew, Big James, and John, a caterer, Ramah, a winemaker, and Matthew, a tax collector, to follow him.

Jesus also talks to Nicodemus, a Cleric who doesn’t understand what Jesus is doing. The season ends with the group travelling through Samaria, where Jesus starts his public ministry after uncovering himself to a Samaritan woman named Photina.

The second season starts in Samaria and then moves to nearby places like Syria and Judea, in which Jesus keeps adding people to his group of followers.

As he keeps doing miracles and gets ready to give an essential sermon, Jesus also calls Philip, a follower of John the Baptist, Nathanael, an architect, and Simon Z., a religious fanatic.

As word about Jesus keeps getting around the area, he faces both opportunities and problems.

With the help of his business apprentice, Judas Iscariot, Jesus gets ready for his Preacher on the Mount.

In the third season, the group goes back to Capernaum, where the growing popularity of Jesus is causing trouble for many people and groups, such as the Romans as well as the Pharisees.

Jesus dates back to his hometown after the Sermon just on Mount. This alters how he does ministry.

He sends out two of his twelve apostles at a moment to preach and perform miracles on their own. This is the most difficult thing the disciples have had to deal with so far.

“A charming fisherman who is having trouble making ends meet. A troubled woman fighting her inner demons His community and relatives turned away from him even though he was a good accountant.

In the first period of The Chosen, which was a big deal, Jesus does His first miraculous things and starts His mission to change the world, which he does and more. “See Him thru the eyes of those who have encountered Him” is the official summary.

In The Chosen, directed by Dallas Jenkins, Jesus is played by Jonathan Roumie. Judas Iscariot, Atticus Aemilius, Elizabeth Tabish, Noah James, Paras Patel, Shahar Isaac, and George H. Xanthis are the only ones left in the cast.