The Christmas celebration of Cristiano Ronaldo, Haaland and the main stars of world football

This is how the main figures of world football, such as Cristiano Ronaldo and Erling Haaland, celebrated Christmas.

Although there are some competitions that do not stop, especially in European elite football, the most famous players in the world they do not stop celebrating Christmas holidays. There are those who have a few days off and take trips, although others simply celebrate in a moderate way because they cannot interrupt their workouts. In any case, all the figures show his celebration of Christmas on social media.

Fans have been able to see the intimacy of the big stars, such as Cristiano Ronaldo, Erling Haaland, Robert Lewandowski The Neymar, to name some of those figures who decided to share images on their official profiles to be close to their followers.

Cristiano Ronaldo, for example, he celebrated with his family in Manchester. The Portuguese star published a photo where everyone is sitting on the main staircase of the house right next to the giant christmas tree. His team, the Manchester United, faces Monday the Newcastle United within the framework of the Date 19 from Premier League, a league that doesn’t stop at the Holidays.

Lewandowski he also posted a family picture, with his wife and daughters, as they did too Luis Suárez, Kevin De Bruyne, Ciro Immobile and Luka Modric; while Haaland chose a photograph in which two little girls from her family appear and Neymar He appeared with his parents and sister. The Brazilian attacker from PSG he recovers from a serious injury while enjoying himself with his loved ones.

All the footballers took advantage of the special date to spend time with their families, as did the Argentines Lionel Messi Y Angel Di Maria in Rosario. The Argentine star, captain of the National Team, appeared dancing with his wife Antonela Rocuzzo in his hometown. Also there it is Say Maria with his wife Jorgelina cardoso and his daughters.

Each of them will have enjoyed together with their family the gift ritual which is typical of this date and will surely have been more pleasant for those who have young children, who are looking forward to the arrival of Santa claus.

THE CHRISTMAS PHOTOS OF THE WORLD FOOTBALL STARS

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrated Christmas with his whole family in Manchester

Erling Braut Haaland celebrated Christmas in the Bundesliga break.

Luis Suárez photographed himself with his wife and children.

The photo of Neymar with his parents and his sister at Christmas.

Robert Lewandowski posed with his wife and daughters.

Kevin De Bruyne celebrated Christmas together with his partner and their children in England.

Luka Modric recovered from COVID-19 and celebrated Christmas with his family.

Ciro Immobile enjoyed Christmas with his wife and children.

Manuel Neuer was photographed next to a Christmas tree.

Thomas Müller celebrated Christmas with his partner.

