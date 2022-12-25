The Christmas celebration of Lionel Messi and the rest of the world champions

This is how the world champions of Argentina spent Christmas

After an incredibly intense year closing and full of happiness on a sporting level after obtaining the world Cup in Qatar. The players enjoyed the Christmas holidays surrounded by their loved ones, sharing toasts, meals and celebrations.

Mbappé’s fiery harangue at halftime of the World Cup final between Argentina and France: “We can’t do worse!” The striker looked for his team’s reaction to the initial superiority of Scaloni’s men who were winning 2-0. “Let’s go back to the field and stop playing dumb”, he sentenced

As they usually do at the end of the year, the footballers used their social networks to share the postcards that Christmas left in each of their homes. Lionel Messichose to record Antonela in a beautiful red dress and later upload it to her official Instagram account.

In this case, it was Rosario who published the family photo in which The Captain of the Argentine National Team appears dressed in white with her and her three sons Thiago, Mateo and Ciro.

Paulo Dybala’s revelations about the key penalty against France: from the endless walk to Dibu Martínez’s just-in-time advice The Cordovan gave details of a dialogue with the goalkeeper who was decisive in his choice in the dramatic shootout that defined the title in favor of Argentina

The other referent of the Albiceleste, angel di mariahad a Christmas dinner decorated for the occasion. El Video He shared some postcards that his wife Jorgelina uploaded in which you could see the decoration of the place with the World Cup as the focus.

Messi celebrated with family

Alexis Mac Allister, who turned 24 this December 24, celebrated twice with his family. The celebrations lasted until the wee hours of the morning, with music and live shows. Enzo Fernandezwith platinum hair after the consecration with the Argentine National Teamalso took the opportunity to have fun to the rhythm of Fer Palacio.

The redemption of Argentine football: “ours” won again See also A Chilean model who was left with a disfigured face after a beating was hospitalized again for a bacterium The history of a Creole style that was born at the beginning of the last century and had high and low peaks, but resurfaced with everything in this World Cup, with a team that played from the ball, being the protagonist from the pass, from the technique, from the coming together to touch, always risking, regardless of the rival and the result

Rodrigo DePaul He chose to dress the World Cup for the occasion and shared the image on his social networks. Leandro Paredeswho alluded to his wine brand, spent the holidays with his family and it was Camila Galante who showed everyone’s outfit on her Instagram.

Another of those who put the trophy won in Qatar as the protagonist was Marcos The egg Acuna. The Sevilla defender shared a stories con the cup and a fernet. In the following image he appeared together with Erik Lamela and Rodrigo Battaglia.

Nicholas Otamendi, El Cuti Romero, Emiliano Martinez and the rest of the world champions celebrated and had fun with their families before ending a 2022 that will remain in the memory of each of them as well as the more than 45 million Argentines who celebrated the third star.

THIS IS HOW THE WORLD CHAMPIONS CELEBRATED

Leandro Paredes with his family at Christmas

Cuti Romero celebrated Christmas with his family

Dibu Martínez shared a photo of the Christmas festivities

Antonela published an image with Messi and the children

Alexis Mac Allister celebrated twice: Christmas and birthday

Alexis Mac Allister turned 24 years old

Otamendi celebrated Christmas with his family

Enzo Fernández kept his promise and dyed his hair

Acuña spent the holidays accompanied by some Argentine soccer players

Rodrigo De Paul dressed the cup for the occasion

The Cup and the Fernet: Acuña celebrated Christmas and shared it on Instagram

Otamendi celebrated Christmas and toasted with the family

Ángel Di María celebrated Christmas with his family

Ángel Di María’s Christmas dinner

Paulo Dybala’s toast at Christmas

Lautaro Martínez celebrated Christmas with the family

Lautaro Martínez’s family photo

Ángel Correa celebrated with his family

Mac Allister celebrated his birthday and Christmas

Keep reading

Controversy over the 2022 ideal team made by a French medium: he only chose Messi from Argentina

“Thank you, Papa Lionel!”: the original Christmas greeting from the National Team

Furor for the world champions: the most striking tattoos that revolutionized the networks