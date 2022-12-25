The Christmas celebration of Lionel Messi and the rest of the world champions

After an incredibly intense year closing and full of happiness on a sporting level after obtaining the world Cup in Qatar. The players enjoyed the Christmas holidays surrounded by their loved ones, sharing toasts, meals and celebrations.
As they usually do at the end of the year, the footballers used their social networks to share the postcards that Christmas left in each of their homes. Lionel Messichose to record Antonela in a beautiful red dress and later upload it to her official Instagram account.
In this case, it was Rosario who published the family photo in which The Captain of the Argentine National Team appears dressed in white with her and her three sons Thiago, Mateo and Ciro.
The other referent of the Albiceleste, angel di mariahad a Christmas dinner decorated for the occasion. El Video He shared some postcards that his wife Jorgelina uploaded in which you could see the decoration of the place with the World Cup as the focus.
Alexis Mac Allister, who turned 24 this December 24, celebrated twice with his family. The celebrations lasted until the wee hours of the morning, with music and live shows. Enzo Fernandezwith platinum hair after the consecration with the Argentine National Teamalso took the opportunity to have fun to the rhythm of Fer Palacio.
Rodrigo DePaul He chose to dress the World Cup for the occasion and shared the image on his social networks. Leandro Paredeswho alluded to his wine brand, spent the holidays with his family and it was Camila Galante who showed everyone’s outfit on her Instagram.
Another of those who put the trophy won in Qatar as the protagonist was Marcos The egg Acuna. The Sevilla defender shared a stories con the cup and a fernet. In the following image he appeared together with Erik Lamela and Rodrigo Battaglia.
Nicholas Otamendi, El Cuti Romero, Emiliano Martinez and the rest of the world champions celebrated and had fun with their families before ending a 2022 that will remain in the memory of each of them as well as the more than 45 million Argentines who celebrated the third star.
THIS IS HOW THE WORLD CHAMPIONS CELEBRATED
