‘The Christmas Chronicles 2’ Assessment: Another Yuletide-Kitsch Adventure

Not so way back, there have been three or 4 new Christmas films a yr. Now it looks as if there are 30 or 40, and if you happen to’re questioning how that meeting line of vacation product will get crammed, the reply is: by recycling countless variations on the identical yuletide fairy-tale kitsch and we’re-all-one-big-nettlesome-Christmas-family glorified-sitcom cheer.

Take “The Christmas Chronicles 2.” Directed by Chris Columbus, together with his leftover-’80s synthetic-is-the-new-real life’s-a-snow-globe contact, it’s a film through which Santa Claus, performed with successful macho bluster by Kurt Russell, has to avoid wasting Christmas from the depredations of an offended fallen elf. Nevertheless it’s additionally a family-therapy film; a story in regards to the logistics of Christmas set at a North Pole that’s like a resort shopping center crammed with snow that appears like a blanket of Ivory-soap shavings; a “Raiders of the Misplaced Santa” sleigh-race-through-the-air motion film; and a comedy bauble that’s so snarky in regards to the second-handedness of its vacation tropes that it one way or the other turns cynicism into sentimentality.

In classic Netflix style, “The Christmas Chronicles 2” is an hour and 55 minutes lengthy (the TV classics “A Charlie Brown Christmas” and “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” had been every 25 minutes; “Rudolph the Purple-Nosed Reindeer” was 55 minutes; Will Ferrell’s “Elf” was 97 minutes), which makes it method an excessive amount of of a mediocre factor, like a dozen stocking stuffers stuffed into one film. But by the point the characters lapse right into a wistful refrain of “O Christmas Tree,” solely the Scrooges amongst us will fail to wipe away a Pavlovian Christmas tear. For this week’s Christmas-movie product, “The Christmas Chronicles 2” does its job.

Russell’s Santa, wanting like a type of early-Twentieth-century work of a laughing Father Christmas, holds down the middle of issues, and this time Mrs. Claus is greater than an offscreen presence. She’s performed by Goldie Hawn at her rosiest, and she or he and Russell, reunited onscreen for the primary time since “Overboard” (1987), take advantage of their aging-like-fine-wine romantic glow. However the principle character, as within the first “The Christmas Chronicles” (2018), is the precocious, saddened, ringlet-haired Kate (Darby Camp), who continues to be grappling with the loss of life of her firefighter dad. Spending Christmas in Cancun along with her mom (Kimberly Williams-Paisley) and her mother’s new beau (Tyrese Gibson), Kate and his son, Jack (Jahzir Bruno), get spun via a wormhole to the North Pole, the place Santa, as soon as once more, might use her assist.

Not that he’s precisely missing in help. Santa’s elves are an enormous crew of CGI homunculi who babble in a grunting international tongue just like the Minions. “The village homes over 1,000,000 elves,” says Santa with jaunty delight. “In case you mixed Amazon, FedEx, the postal service, and UPS with each manufacturing firm on the earth, and so they quadrupled their output for a complete yr, you simply is likely to be getting near what we are able to accomplish right here in Santa’s village…in a single day.” Spoken just like the market-minded Santa of a Netflix movie! (It’s wonderful he didn’t listing the elves’ stock-option plan.)

However right here’s the rub. Belsnickel (Julian Dennison), the previous elf protégé of Santa, feeling rejected (he’s now a long-haired younger grownup with a Christmas chip on his shoulder), needs to take over for Santa. He steals the village’s Christmas-tree star, which is infused with holy mild from the Star of Bethlehem (although it seems to be like a mod crystal lamp you’d see at Goal), after which units about attempting to destroy his jolly red-suited rival. Julian Dennison, the child from “Hunt for the Wilderpeople,” is an effective younger actor who does pouty vanity nearly too effectively.

Belsnickel sends Santa, Kate, and Jack on a sleigh journey into the previous, stranding them at Logan Airport in Boston in 1990, the place the Christmas spirit is so low that Santa’s reindeer — who fly primarily based on how a lot Christmas spirit there’s round them — can’t take off. This sequence is by far one of the best within the movie, as a result of it’s bought a style of the true world: the vacationers in a funk as a result of their flights get canceled, a intelligent sequence through which Kate has to shoplift triple-A batteries as a result of her 2020 foreign money seems to be counterfeit, and even an insanely incongruous gospel musical quantity that’s staged like one thing out of “Footloose for the Holidays.” The film, for a short spell, comes alive. (Kate additionally meets a 13-year-old child who seems to be…a significant individual.)

However then it’s again to the plastic mall snow kingdom. The remainder of “The Christmas Chronicles 2” performs like a half-hearted “Nationwide Treasure” opus laced with household therapeutic. For increasingly more viewers, although, that’s a what’s-not-to-like? film. At a innocent piece of hokum like this one, you giggle and grin a number of occasions, you see the ruptures healed by Christmas, and also you get to hang around with a Santa who’s conventional however practically cool. When Christmas films stop to be particular (once they’re all scooped out of the identical river of nonstop product), there’s one thing nearly reassuring a couple of Christmas film that lifts you up by knowingly dumbing Christmas down.