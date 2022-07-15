The cinematic trailer for God of War: Ragnarok with voices in Spanish sounds as epic as the original

PlayStation Spain has shared the video dubbed into Spanish with which the release date was announced.

After much uncertainty behind the announcement, we finally know the release date of God of War: Ragnarok. The title of Sony Santa Monica It is published in November to PS4 and PS5 and, to announce its arrival, PlayStation shared a cinematic trailer of half a minute in length.

Rafael Azcárraga returns to play KratosIn it we see Kratos and Atreus facing different threats in a snowy environment, with a huge final enemy that puts the icing on the cake. But if you prefer to play Ragnarok dubbed into Spanish, you’ll be interested in seeing the trailer with voices in spanish that PlayStation Spain has shared and heads this same news.

it is again Rafael Azcarraga who plays Kratos in our country with his deep and intimidating voice, while Atreus will once again have the dubbing work of Ramon de Aranawho already demonstrated his acting skills in the title released in 2018 for PlayStation 4.

Despite the bad news of the cross-platform paid update, God of War: Ragnarok will land on PS4 and PS5 next November 9, 2022. At 3DJuegos we have investigated Norse mythology and we have started looking for the possible gods and monsters that we could measure ourselves against during the adventure.

