‘The Circle’ Gets Season Three, Celebrity Edition on Channel 4 – Variety

Channel 4’s hit format “The Circle” has been greenlit for a coronavirus protocol-friendly third season, whereas a celeb model of the present can be on the best way.

The Studio Lambert-produced format — which was picked up by Netflix in 2018 — will now be pre-recorded versus airing reside on sure days, and the present may even forgo a studio viewers. Channel 4 has stated the adjustments are according to COVID-19 filming tips, which have been launched by the nation’s broadcasters final month.

The manufacturing will resume capturing later this yr in Manchester, with casting already underway.

“The Circle,” which is co-produced by Studio Lambert North and Movement Content material Group, will see host Emma Willis return, whereas comic Sophie Willan may even resume her voiceover position.

The format, by which “anybody may be anybody,” finds residents dwelling in separate residences and befriending one another utilizing a social media platform referred to as The Circle. Gamers fee one another primarily based on whom they like — and dislike — with the most well-liked gamers gaining energy and unpopular gamers getting blocked. As soon as blocked, and earlier than leaving the present, the eradicated gamers get to fulfill different gamers in particular person for the primary time.

A star model of the present has additionally been commissioned as a part of Channel 4’s Stand As much as Most cancers programming. That present will see well-known faces transferring into the condominium block for a separate week-long superstar version the place they are going to be invited to play the sport in support of the nationwide fundraising marketing campaign.

Kelly Webb-Lamb, Channel 4’s deputy director of packages and head of standard factual, stated: “’The Circle’ sequence two was an important success for the channel — rising yr on yr, with an enormous younger share and massively up on slot throughout the run. It additionally was brilliantly and effortlessly various and created lots of of jobs for freelancers within the north.

“However, most significantly it was humorous, touching, compelling telly — and I’m delighted that we’re in a position to deliver it again regardless of the entire challenges that this yr has thrown at us. Count on extra unbelievable casting, bonkers sport play, drama, and tears,” stated Webb-Lamb.

Talking in regards to the scale of the manufacturing, Tim Harcourt, Studio Lambert’s inventive director, added: “Our giant freelance manufacturing workforce can’t wait to make one other sequence of ‘The Circle’ for Channel 4 and are excited to be launching a celeb model for Stand Up To Most cancers.

“For the reason that outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, individuals world wide have been studying the ability of connecting remotely. Maybe within the gentle of this, the brand new sequence will resonate much more for audiences in addition to supply them the distraction of enjoyable, heat and technique,” stated Harcourt.