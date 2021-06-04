The Circle of relatives Guy 2 (Amazon Top) Internet Sequence Tale, Forged, Actual Title, Wiki & Extra

The Circle of relatives Guy 2 (Amazon Top) : Internet Sequence Tale, Forged, Wiki, Actual Title, Group Main points, Launched Date and Extra
The Circle of relatives Guy 2 is an Indian internet collection, which is the second one season of the collection The Circle of relatives Guy launched in 2019. This season has additionally been collectively directed through Raj and DK. It stars Manoj Bajpayee, Samantha Akkineni, Priyamani Raj, Sharib Hashmi, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Sunny Hinduja, Dalip Tahil, Sharad Kelkar and Darshan Kumaar within the lead roles. The collection has been produced through Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D.Ok. and made beneath D2R Motion pictures.
|Name
|The Circle of relatives Guy 2
|Primary Forged
|Manoj Bajpayee
Samantha Akkineni
Priyamani Raj
Sharib Hashmi
Shreya Dhanwanthary
Sunny Hinduja
Dalip Tahil
Sharad Kelkar
Darshan Kumaar
|Style
|Drama, Mystery, Motion
|Director
|Raj and DK
|Manufacturer
|Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D.Ok.
|Tale
|Suman Kumar
Raj & DK
|Screenplay
|Suman Kumar
Raj & DK
|Dialogues
|Suparn S Varma (Hindi)
Manoj Kumar Kalaivanan (Tamil)
|Editor
|Sumeet Kotian
|DoP
|Cameron Eric Bryson
|Background Tune
|Ketan Sodha
|Tune
|Sachin Jigar (Name Music)
R Rajesh (Tamil combine)
|Sound Design
|Pritam Das
|Dress Director
|Suveera Ambade
Swetesh Ambade
|Casting Director
|Mukesh Chhabra, CSA
|Ingenious Manager
|Suman Kumar
|Motion Administrators
|Aejaz Gulab
Yannick Ben
|Manufacturing Design
|Saini S Johray
|Affiliate Manufacturer
|Anuradha Sharma
|Government Manufacturer
|Rahul Gandhi
|Manufacturing Area
|D2R Motion pictures
Forged
Your complete forged of TV collection The Circle of relatives Guy 2 :
Manoj Bajpayee
As : Srikant Tiwari
Samantha Akkineni
As : Raji
Priyamani Raj
As : Suchitra Tiwari
Sharib Hashmi
As : JK Talpade
Shreya Dhanwanthary
As : Zoya
Sunny Hinduja
As : Milind
Sharad Kelkar
As : Arvind
Darshan Kumaar
As : Sameer
Dalip Tahil
As : Kulkarni
Vipin Sharma
As : Sambit
Seema Biswas
As : PM Basu
Asif Basra
As : Counselor
Shahab Ali
As : Sajid
Ashlesha Thakur
As : Dhriti
Vedant Sinha
As : Atharv
Ravindra Vijay
As : Muthu
Devadarshini Chetan
As : Umayal
Mime Gopi
As : Bhaskaran
Anandsami
As : Selva
Abhay Verma
As : Kalyan (aka. Salman)
Secondary Forged
- Geeta Tandon as Jayanthi
- Abhishek Shankar as Rupatunga
- Ravikanth Pillai as Commande
- Kaustubh Kumar as Tanmay
- Himanshu Ahluwalia as Surendra
- Nishi Prajapati as Eating place Workforce
- Sohaila Kapur as College Fundamental
- Aritro Rudraneil Banerjee as Punit
- Pankaj Bhatia as Reporter
- Yashwant Giri as Panelist
- Manju Sharma as Panelist
- Ajay Mehra as Panelist
- Manil Mayank Mishra as Anurag On TV
- Pawan Chopra as Panelist
- Amit Chakrabarty as Sharma
- Atul Kale as Bureaucrat as CEO
- Mukesh Makhija as Bureaucrat
- Vikram Sahu as International Affairs Minister
- NA Amirthalingam as Mathi
- Suman Kumar as Hostage
- Tushar Seth as Hacker
- Sunil Gupta as Ansari
- Rajesh Narang as Kothari
- Regin Rose as Creep
- Rashika Pradhan as Therapist Receptionist
- Shruti Bhist as Mahima
- Suparns Varma as Unmesh Joshi
- Komal Chhabria as Zoya’s Mom
- Saif F Shaikh as Information Reporter
- Sarah Stratton as UK Reporter
- Srinivasan Rajaram as Tamil Panelist
- Girija Raghavan as Outdated woman within the bus
- Hari Vinaayak as Bus Conductor
- B Rajesh as Prabhu
- M Ranjith as Karthik
- Prakash Rajan as Nanda
- Fami Basumatary as Waitress
- Nellai Mari as Fish Supplier
- Tareeq Khan as Syed
- Udayabanu Maheshwaran as Chellam
- Rekha Suresh as Manufacturing facility Employee
- V Vasanthalakshmi as Mrs. Nanda
- Krishnan KS as Nanda’s Relative
- Vk Narasimhan as Outdated Guy
- Sabarinath AK as Coroner
- Sanyukta Timsina as Jonali
- Ramesh Vethanayagam as Meyappan
- Paras Chaurasia as Information Reporter
- Aruvukaraja Y as Constable 1
- V Shankara Narayanan as Constable 2
- Krishna Dasarakothapalli as Nikhil
- Patrali Chattopadhyay as Gunjan
- Tahir Anand as Arvind’s Colleague
- Aritro Rudraneil Banerjee as Punit
Free up & Availability
The Circle of relatives Guy 2 used to be launched on Amazon’s OTT platform Top Video on June 4, 2021. The primary trailer of this movie used to be introduced on 19 Might 2021. Previous this collection used to be to be launched on 12 February 2021 however because of the talk over the Tandav collection and converting the streaming pointers through the Executive of India, it needed to shift for a couple of months. Each seasons of The Circle of relatives Guy are to be had on-line solely for paid consumers of Amazon Top. Different data associated with that is given under.
|Earlier Season
|The Circle of relatives Guy
|To be had On
|Amazon Top Video
|Overall Episode
|9 Episodes
|Working Time
|33-60 Mins (Overall 413 Mins)
|Launched Date
|4 June 2021
|Language
|Hindi, Tamil, Telugu
|Nation
|India
Trailer
In case you have extra information about the internet collection The Circle of relatives Guy 2, then please remark under down we attempt to replace it inside of an hour