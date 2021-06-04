The Circle of relatives Guy 2 (Amazon Top) Internet Sequence Tale, Forged, Actual Title, Wiki & Extra

The Circle of relatives Guy 2 is an Indian internet collection, which is the second one season of the collection The Circle of relatives Guy launched in 2019. This season has additionally been collectively directed through Raj and DK. It stars Manoj Bajpayee, Samantha Akkineni, Priyamani Raj, Sharib Hashmi, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Sunny Hinduja, Dalip Tahil, Sharad Kelkar and Darshan Kumaar within the lead roles. The collection has been produced through Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D.Ok. and made beneath D2R Motion pictures.

Name The Circle of relatives Guy 2
Primary Forged Manoj Bajpayee
Samantha Akkineni
Priyamani Raj
Sharib Hashmi
Shreya Dhanwanthary
Sunny Hinduja
Dalip Tahil
Sharad Kelkar
Darshan Kumaar
Style Drama, Mystery, Motion
Director Raj and DK
Manufacturer Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D.Ok.
Tale Suman Kumar
Raj & DK
Screenplay Suman Kumar
Raj & DK
Dialogues Suparn S Varma (Hindi)
Manoj Kumar Kalaivanan (Tamil)
Editor Sumeet Kotian
DoP Cameron Eric Bryson
Background Tune Ketan Sodha
Tune Sachin Jigar (Name Music)
R Rajesh (Tamil combine)
Sound Design Pritam Das
Dress Director Suveera Ambade
Swetesh Ambade
Casting Director Mukesh Chhabra, CSA
Ingenious Manager Suman Kumar
Motion Administrators Aejaz Gulab
Yannick Ben
Manufacturing Design Saini S Johray
Affiliate Manufacturer Anuradha Sharma
Government Manufacturer Rahul Gandhi
Manufacturing Area D2R Motion pictures

Forged

Your complete forged of TV collection The Circle of relatives Guy 2 :

Manoj Bajpayee

As : Srikant Tiwari

Samantha Akkineni

As : Raji

Priyamani Raj

As : Suchitra Tiwari

Sharib Hashmi

As : JK Talpade

Shreya Dhanwanthary

As : Zoya

Sunny Hinduja

As : Milind

Sharad Kelkar

As : Arvind

Darshan Kumaar

As : Sameer

Dalip Tahil

As : Kulkarni

Vipin Sharma

As : Sambit

Seema Biswas

As : PM Basu

Asif Basra

As : Counselor

Shahab Ali

As : Sajid

Ashlesha Thakur

As : Dhriti

Vedant Sinha

As : Atharv

Ravindra Vijay

As : Muthu

Devadarshini Chetan

As : Umayal

Mime Gopi

As : Bhaskaran

Anandsami

As : Selva

Abhay Verma

As : Kalyan (aka. Salman)

Secondary Forged

  • Geeta Tandon as Jayanthi
  • Abhishek Shankar as Rupatunga
  • Ravikanth Pillai as Commande
  • Kaustubh Kumar as Tanmay
  • Himanshu Ahluwalia as Surendra
  • Nishi Prajapati as Eating place Workforce
  • Sohaila Kapur as College Fundamental
  • Aritro Rudraneil Banerjee as Punit
  • Pankaj Bhatia as Reporter
  • Yashwant Giri as Panelist
  • Manju Sharma as Panelist
  • Ajay Mehra as Panelist
  • Manil Mayank Mishra as Anurag On TV
  • Pawan Chopra as Panelist
  • Amit Chakrabarty as Sharma
  • Atul Kale as Bureaucrat as CEO
  • Mukesh Makhija as Bureaucrat
  • Vikram Sahu as International Affairs Minister
  • NA Amirthalingam as Mathi
  • Suman Kumar as Hostage
  • Tushar Seth as Hacker
  • Sunil Gupta as Ansari
  • Rajesh Narang as Kothari
  • Regin Rose as Creep
  • Rashika Pradhan as Therapist Receptionist
  • Shruti Bhist as Mahima
  • Suparns Varma as Unmesh Joshi
  • Komal Chhabria as Zoya’s Mom
  • Saif F Shaikh as Information Reporter
  • Sarah Stratton as UK Reporter
  • Srinivasan Rajaram as Tamil Panelist
  • Girija Raghavan as Outdated woman within the bus
  • Hari Vinaayak as Bus Conductor
  • B Rajesh as Prabhu
  • M Ranjith as Karthik
  • Prakash Rajan as Nanda
  • Fami Basumatary as Waitress
  • Nellai Mari as Fish Supplier
  • Tareeq Khan as Syed
  • Udayabanu Maheshwaran as Chellam
  • Rekha Suresh as Manufacturing facility Employee
  • V Vasanthalakshmi as Mrs. Nanda
  • Krishnan KS as Nanda’s Relative
  • Vk Narasimhan as Outdated Guy
  • Sabarinath AK as Coroner
  • Sanyukta Timsina as Jonali
  • Ramesh Vethanayagam as Meyappan
  • Paras Chaurasia as Information Reporter
  • Aruvukaraja Y as Constable 1
  • V Shankara Narayanan as Constable 2
  • Krishna Dasarakothapalli as Nikhil
  • Patrali Chattopadhyay as Gunjan
  • Tahir Anand as Arvind’s Colleague
  • Aritro Rudraneil Banerjee as Punit

Free up & Availability

The Circle of relatives Guy 2 used to be launched on Amazon’s OTT platform Top Video on June 4, 2021. The primary trailer of this movie used to be introduced on 19 Might 2021. Previous this collection used to be to be launched on 12 February 2021 however because of the talk over the Tandav collection and converting the streaming pointers through the Executive of India, it needed to shift for a couple of months. Each seasons of The Circle of relatives Guy are to be had on-line solely for paid consumers of Amazon Top. Different data associated with that is given under.

Earlier Season The Circle of relatives Guy
To be had On Amazon Top Video
Overall Episode 9 Episodes
Working Time 33-60 Mins (Overall 413 Mins)
Launched Date 4 June 2021
Language Hindi, Tamil, Telugu
Nation India

Trailer

In case you have extra information about the internet collection The Circle of relatives Guy 2, then please remark under down we attempt to replace it inside of an hour

