The Circle of relatives Guy 2 (Amazon Top) Internet Sequence Tale, Forged, Actual Title, Wiki & Extra

The Circle of relatives Guy 2 (Amazon Top) : Internet Sequence

The Circle of relatives Guy 2 is an Indian internet collection, which is the second one season of the collection The Circle of relatives Guy launched in 2019. This season has additionally been collectively directed through Raj and DK. It stars Manoj Bajpayee, Samantha Akkineni, Priyamani Raj, Sharib Hashmi, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Sunny Hinduja, Dalip Tahil, Sharad Kelkar and Darshan Kumaar within the lead roles. The collection has been produced through Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D.Ok. and made beneath D2R Motion pictures.

Name The Circle of relatives Guy 2 Primary Forged Manoj Bajpayee

Samantha Akkineni

Priyamani Raj

Sharib Hashmi

Shreya Dhanwanthary

Sunny Hinduja

Dalip Tahil

Sharad Kelkar

Darshan Kumaar Style Drama, Mystery, Motion Director Raj and DK Manufacturer Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D.Ok. Tale Suman Kumar

Raj & DK Screenplay Suman Kumar

Raj & DK Dialogues Suparn S Varma (Hindi)

Manoj Kumar Kalaivanan (Tamil) Editor Sumeet Kotian DoP Cameron Eric Bryson Background Tune Ketan Sodha Tune Sachin Jigar (Name Music)

R Rajesh (Tamil combine) Sound Design Pritam Das Dress Director Suveera Ambade

Swetesh Ambade Casting Director Mukesh Chhabra, CSA Ingenious Manager Suman Kumar Motion Administrators Aejaz Gulab

Yannick Ben Manufacturing Design Saini S Johray Affiliate Manufacturer Anuradha Sharma Government Manufacturer Rahul Gandhi Manufacturing Area D2R Motion pictures

Forged

Your complete forged of TV collection The Circle of relatives Guy 2 :

Manoj Bajpayee

As : Srikant Tiwari

Samantha Akkineni

As : Raji

Priyamani Raj

As : Suchitra Tiwari

Sharib Hashmi

As : JK Talpade

Shreya Dhanwanthary

As : Zoya

Sunny Hinduja

As : Milind

Sharad Kelkar

As : Arvind

Darshan Kumaar

As : Sameer

Dalip Tahil

As : Kulkarni

Vipin Sharma

As : Sambit

Seema Biswas

As : PM Basu

Asif Basra

As : Counselor

Shahab Ali

As : Sajid

Ashlesha Thakur

As : Dhriti

Vedant Sinha

As : Atharv

Ravindra Vijay

As : Muthu

Devadarshini Chetan

As : Umayal

Mime Gopi

As : Bhaskaran

Anandsami

As : Selva

Abhay Verma

As : Kalyan (aka. Salman)

Secondary Forged

Geeta Tandon as Jayanthi

Abhishek Shankar as Rupatunga

Ravikanth Pillai as Commande

Kaustubh Kumar as Tanmay

Himanshu Ahluwalia as Surendra

Nishi Prajapati as Eating place Workforce

Sohaila Kapur as College Fundamental

Aritro Rudraneil Banerjee as Punit

Pankaj Bhatia as Reporter

Yashwant Giri as Panelist

Manju Sharma as Panelist

Ajay Mehra as Panelist

Manil Mayank Mishra as Anurag On TV

Pawan Chopra as Panelist

Amit Chakrabarty as Sharma

Atul Kale as Bureaucrat as CEO

Mukesh Makhija as Bureaucrat

Vikram Sahu as International Affairs Minister

NA Amirthalingam as Mathi

Suman Kumar as Hostage

Tushar Seth as Hacker

Sunil Gupta as Ansari

Rajesh Narang as Kothari

Regin Rose as Creep

Rashika Pradhan as Therapist Receptionist

Shruti Bhist as Mahima

Suparns Varma as Unmesh Joshi

Komal Chhabria as Zoya’s Mom

Saif F Shaikh as Information Reporter

Sarah Stratton as UK Reporter

Srinivasan Rajaram as Tamil Panelist

Girija Raghavan as Outdated woman within the bus

Hari Vinaayak as Bus Conductor

B Rajesh as Prabhu

M Ranjith as Karthik

Prakash Rajan as Nanda

Fami Basumatary as Waitress

Nellai Mari as Fish Supplier

Tareeq Khan as Syed

Udayabanu Maheshwaran as Chellam

Rekha Suresh as Manufacturing facility Employee

V Vasanthalakshmi as Mrs. Nanda

Krishnan KS as Nanda’s Relative

Vk Narasimhan as Outdated Guy

Sabarinath AK as Coroner

Sanyukta Timsina as Jonali

Ramesh Vethanayagam as Meyappan

Paras Chaurasia as Information Reporter

Aruvukaraja Y as Constable 1

V Shankara Narayanan as Constable 2

Krishna Dasarakothapalli as Nikhil

Patrali Chattopadhyay as Gunjan

Tahir Anand as Arvind’s Colleague

Aritro Rudraneil Banerjee as Punit

Free up & Availability

The Circle of relatives Guy 2 used to be launched on Amazon’s OTT platform Top Video on June 4, 2021. The primary trailer of this movie used to be introduced on 19 Might 2021. Previous this collection used to be to be launched on 12 February 2021 however because of the talk over the Tandav collection and converting the streaming pointers through the Executive of India, it needed to shift for a couple of months. Each seasons of The Circle of relatives Guy are to be had on-line solely for paid consumers of Amazon Top. Different data associated with that is given under.

Earlier Season The Circle of relatives Guy To be had On Amazon Top Video Overall Episode 9 Episodes Working Time 33-60 Mins (Overall 413 Mins) Launched Date 4 June 2021 Language Hindi, Tamil, Telugu Nation India

Trailer

