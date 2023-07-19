The City Of Santa Clara Gives Taylor Swift The Title Of Honored Mayor And Renames Itself Swiftie Clara:

San Francisco is the latest city to honor Taylor Swift ahead of the mega-pop star’s Eras Tour shows in the Bay Area. This may make Swift feel like she is welcome “Forever and Always” in the Bay Area.

Santa Clara is the latest city to pull out all the stops for Taylor Swift. On July 28 and 29, she will be in the Mission City as part of her record-breaking ‘Eras Tour.’

Mayor Of Santa Clara Changed The Name Of City Swiftie Clara:

On Tuesday night, Mayor Lisa Gillmor announced that the city would make Swift the honored mayor and change its name to “Swiftie Clara” for ceremonies.

District 6 supervisor Matt Dorsey just brought a vote to the Board of Supervisors to make July 28 and 29 “Taylor Swift Weekend” in San Francisco. He seems to want to bring some of those sweet Swiftie tourist dollars to the city. At this point, it’s just too much, you know?

Matt Dorsey Declared The July 28 And 29 Dates As Taylor Swift Weekend:

Supervisor Matt Dorsey of San Francisco presented a motion on Tuesday, July 18, that would make July 28–29, the dates of Swift’s Levi’s Stadium tour dates, “Taylor Swift Weekend” in the city, even though he’s “more of a Billie Eilish gal.”

Dorsey said that a few passionate Swift fans in his office were responsible for the speech, which was full of song names and lyrics.

Swift Is Going Santa Cara For The Third Time During The Eras Tour:

Swift will be going to Santa Clara for the third time on “The Eras Tour.” She has been there before for “The 1989 World Tour” in 2015 and “The Reputation Stadium Tour” in 2018.

Gillmor told the council on Tuesday that the city would be “celebrating the Swiftie spirit.” He wore a light purple jacket in honor of the recent release of “Speak Now” and a “Swiftie Clara” friendship bracelet given to him by a member of the city’s parks and recreation staff.

“There is only one more board meeting left, so I must “Speak Now” on this resolution declaring the weekend of July 28 and 29 to be Taylor Swift weekend in the City and County of San Francisco.”

Dorsey said. “As you may know from ‘All Too Well,’ Taylor Swift is an important figure in the music business and a supporter of change. She is a once-in-a-generation star who has captivated people like a fireworks show, and she is setting records to the moon and to Saturn.”

Supervisors are scheduled to vote on the motion on Tuesday, July 25. They will talk about Swift’s support for the LGBTQ+ community and how she has helped the local business.

WELCOME TO SWIFTIE CLARA! It’s been a long time coming, and we are enchanted ✨ to announce the City Council has proclaimed @taylorswift13 as SC’s Honorary Mayor for July 28 & 29 💕

@DiscoverSantaClara @LevisStadium @taylornation13 #santaclERAS #SwiftieClara #TayArea pic.twitter.com/9kRfkURBos — City of Santa Clara (@SantaClaraCity) July 19, 2023

The city’s plan comes on the same day that the Santa Clara City Council quickly moved to honor the singer by stating that she would be named special mayor while she was there. Santa Clara also wants to change the name of the city briefly to “Swiftie Clara.” The city is home to Levi’s Stadium.

The declaration through Mayor Lisa Gillmor was intended to “celebrate the positive impact Taylor Swift’s music, tours, and huge fan base have had upon the Santa Clara community and the region as a whole.”

The Eras Tour Bus Spotted With In San Francisco Last Month:

The Eras Tour bus has recently stopped in San Francisco as well as Santa Clara. Last month, when the singer Swift was in town, Minneapolis was called “Swiftieapolis” and Pittsburgh was called “Swiftsburgh.”

The sold-out, much-anticipated tour is helping local economies as well as bringing large numbers of people to each stop. Some world leaders have even asked the pop star to come to their countries.

Gabriel Boric Said Requested To Swift To Come Chile:

In a recent YouTube video, Chilean President Gabriel Boric begged Swift to come to Chile. Meanwhile, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau asked about Swift’s Canadian Eras Tour plans in a tweet that was full of references to her songs.

Swift will be performing at Levi’s Stadium for the third time on 49ers land. She played the 68,500-seat venue in 2018 and 2015 as part of her Reputation Stadium Tour as well as 1989 World Tour, respectively.

What Is The Tickets Price For July 28 And 29:

Single tickets for these shows on July 28 and 29 can be bought on StubHub for at least $940 each. NBC Bay Area has a copy of the set list for the Eras Tour, but Swift will sometimes change things up or play a surprise song.

Christine Lawson, CEO of Discover Santa Clara, the city’s group for marketing tourism, talked about how important it was for “The Eras Tour” to stop in the Bay Area, especially since it was recently estimated that her tour might have a $5 billion effect on the global economy.

Lawson said, “Her getting back to Santa Clara was very important to us.” “It shows off the city within a great way to a special and varied group of people who are going to attend at the show to discover about the city.”

Minneapolis City’s Mayor Stated That The City’s Name Will Be Changed To Minneapolis:

Last month, the mayor of Minneapolis, Jacob Frey, said that the city’s name would be changed briefly to “Minneapolis,” and the governor of Minnesota, Tim Walz, said that June 23 and 24 would be “Taylor Swift Days.” During Swift’s stop in Pittsburgh, the city was called Swiftsburgh for a week by Mayor Ed Gainey.

And more recently, when she played at Arrowhead Stadium within Kansas City, Missouri, for two nights, North Kansas City changed the name of a street that was already called Swift Street. They did this to honor the fact that she re-recorded her old records and took back ownership of her own music.