The Civil Guard publishes a fraudulent SMS informing of a false subscription of 50 euros, personalized with your name

Unfortunately, SMS scams are beginning to become popular, with many announcements being made by the authorities to be able to counter them. This time it was the Civil Guard which has reported a new case of phishing through your twitter accountand that has an incentive that will surely make you click on the cheat link.

On this occasion, the scammers have wanted to bet fully on the subscription systems that are the order of the day. On the net you can find numerous services in which subscribing can be really simple. This means that if you receive an SMS with a supposed subscription with a high price, you will end up believing it quite safely.

A subscription to Yorgames, the protagonist of the new scam

According to what has been published on the website of the Internet Security Office, it has been detected that some citizens they are receiving a fraudulent SMS on behalf of Yorgames. This is a gaming platform that indicates that a service subscription has to be made for a really high price: 50 euros a week. This is important, as supposedly having to pay this amount of money will make you desperate and click anywhere it says “Cancel”.

⚠️#ALERT‼️ If you receive an SMS indicating that you are registered to a gaming service for an amount of €50 per week and they provide you with a link to cancel the subscription #NoPiquesit is a fraud that charges money to your account👇https://t.co/cInjNSkqpD pic.twitter.com/d1T1HBJf2k – Civil Guard 🇪🇸 (@guardiacivil) July 4, 2022

That is why to take advantage of exactly this, is accompanied by a link to be able to cancel this subscription to services. When accessing this, different bank details will be requested to supposedly confirm your identity and make the refund of the amount. But the only thing you are going to achieve is to offer all your data to these scammers and that Finally, this amount of money is charged to your bank account.

It should be noted that this type of SMS can have great credibility. This is because in the beginning you can find the victim’s real namesurely because of the leaks that have been made from different online services.

In the event that some type of charge has been made, it is important to contact Google or Apple to be able to cancel the subscription and return the money. In addition to this, this telephone number must be blocked and if it is necessary to file a report to the Civil Guard or the National Police. But as a piece of advice, you should always be wary of any type of SMS that reaches your phone, since in the vast majority of cases they are scams.