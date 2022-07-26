The Civil Guard warns: Spanish banks are being used as phishing bait to steal money from us and they are succeeding

The Civil Guard of Toledo has discovered a smishing fraud (one of the forms of phishing) that has already steal 405,000 euros in Spain posing as different banking entities. And he has warned of how he manages to steal in the hope that more people know about the scam and prevent more victims: we receive a message informing us of fraudulent charges in our bank account.

As is common with any phishing scam, that SMS arrives with a link to resolve the issue. The La Mancha media, which are the first to publish this information from the Toledo authorities, have detailed that this link leads to the victims to a login page that is cloned from a bankmaking it look the same as the “Bank Website”, supplanted by the alleged scammers.

credential theft

Within this website you have to enter the access codes to the bank account. Supposedly, it is so that we can solve those fraudulent charges that have been made to us. But actually allows thieves to steal bank keys. With these passwords they will be able to access the victim’s bank account and make money transfers from this account to another.

In this case, the Civil Guard has wanted to give advice to avoid more victims of the scam but has not given more details, so we do not know which are the supplanted banks or what is the modus operandi to conclude theft from the account after knowing the access credentials.

This is not an isolated case, but quite common. The Civil Guard often publishes about organized gangs that steal thanks to phishing and smishing in Spain. Many use cryptocurrencies to remain anonymous or take advantage of what are called mules, without these third parties know that they are being part of a scam.

Recommendations of the Civil Guard





Most importantly, remember from the Civil Guard of Toledo is that you should know that a bank will never ask you by call or by SMS personal information or access codes to your online banking.

The Toledo Civil Guard has warned that if you have received any kind of SMS from Online Banking, you should delete it and alert one of the security forces, be it the Civil Guard (you can call 062), or the National Police, that both have a division dedicated to cyber scams.

If you have already fallen into the trap (this one or a similar one), you can also report it and also contact your bank to try to stop thefts that may come in the future as soon as possible.

In addition, the Civil Guard has a free mobile app, called ALERTCOPSwhich allows you to contact the State Security Forces and Corps in Spain at any time.