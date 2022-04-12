The Civil Guard was looking for drugs in a squatted flat. And found a cryptocurrency farm mining with stolen electricity

The Civil Guard of Alicante has announced the arrest of a group that was dedicated to drug trafficking. They lived in three houses that had been illegally squatted. When accessing the houses, the agents found that there were not only drugs, weapons or jewelry, but that they had a cryptocurrency mining farm, for which they used electricity for which they did not pay.





This has been baptized as Operation Leum, by the Civil Guard. For cryptocurrency mining activities, there were devices for professional use, such as an industrial fan of more than a meter and a half tall refrigeration manager. Graphics cards and power supplies were not missing, of course. All of them were illegally connected to the electricity supply and had more than thirty computer processors.

It is not illegal to mine, but to steal supply





What remember Cris CarrascosaCEO enabling crypto at ATH21cripto, which “mining crypto is not a crime, stealing electricity supply“It’s the crime.

The farm was illegally supplied with energy. To do this, the detainees had hooked their computers to the power supply that had more than 30 processors. The activity was in expansion phase. There were many devices were kept in the original packaging.

The tweet of this cryptocurrency expert has raised a great debate among other users of cryptoactives who complain on Twitter about tendentious media headlines that seem to point out that it is illegal to have a mining farm.