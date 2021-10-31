The claim for an expulsion ended in a tumult: the gesture of Pipo Gorosito to the Boca rostrum

* Gorosito’s gesture to the fans after the expulsion

Gymnastics of La Plata had managed to get to the front of the scoreboard in the Candy box since early in the game and Boca he found himself faced with an unexpected situation of anxiety to achieve at least equality. The Xeneize he went in search of that longed-for goal and the game escalated in tension. Until the conflict broke out …

At 17 of the complement, Agustin Almendra he kicked Emanuel Cecchini a few meters from the bench of substitutes Lobo and a tumult broke out between members of one delegation and the other in full view of the referee Ariel Penal. The judge made the decision to admonish both footballers, but in the middle of the shoving showed the red to coach Nestor Gorosito.

Beanie he exploded and chased the party authority across the playing field to claim him, completely outraged. “And you see it, and you see it, the one who does not jump, went to B”they sang from all the stands of the Candy box while the coach of the visiting team left the field of play towards the tunnel.

The memory, of course, is that the 57-year-old DT commanded the Millionaire between the end of 2008 and 2009, in one of the campaigns that led to the historic decline of the Núñez club. As a footballer, Gorosito started with River’s shirt in 1984 and remained there until 1987, when he emigrated to San Lorenzo de Almagro where he left a mark.

It was precisely during that stay in River as a footballer that he was part of the mythical match of the orange ball when he joined the complement for Luis Amuchastegui. That day, the team led by Héctor Veira celebrated the title of champion against rival fans. Maybe because of that memory it was that Beanie, when he left the field, made a face to the rival fans for a lap.

Gorosito’s gesture when leaving

Far from lowering the tension level in the lawn of the Candy boxMinutes after this event, Penel sent off Brahian Alemán for a double yellow card and showed yellow cards to Leonardo Morales, Franco Torres and Cristian Pavón.

