The classic MMO Star Wars Galaxies revives thanks to fans and releases its version 1.0 very soon

Do you remember Star Wars Galaxies? We are talking about a classic MMO from the Star Wars saga that was originally released in 2003 by LucasArts and was the first great online multiplayer adventure of the series. The servers were finally shut down in 2012, though that hasn’t stopped it from being considered one of the best Star Wars games released to date.

Due to the affection that many of his fans have for him, some time ago a project called Star Wars Galaxies Restoration which, after thousands of hours of work, is preparing the release of version 1.0 next week. Specifically, if we wish we can access the updated version from september 17 of this same year.

Version 1.0 is released on September 17As you can see in the trailer that leads the news, after the early access period (which started on May 28) the game introduces the Mustafar system with more than 30 new experiences and quests, plus a unique unlock system, servers with progression, and hundreds of minor tweaks and bug fixes. In the title you can enjoy a vast world with different iconic places (Naboo, Corellia, Tatooine…) and choose between 32 different skill trees, with social, crafting, scientific and combat elements.

This new version already has more than 24,000 registered accounts, and the team plans to keep adding updates over the months. In fact, 1.1 will include different events and improvements in professions, as well as more playable species, and with the arrival of 2.0 PvP systems will be renewed and Galactic Civil War, along with improvements like bounty hunting and guilds.

To find out more about everything it offers and, ultimately, to be able to play Star Wars Galaxies Restoration, you will have to go to the project’s website, where the steps to follow are explained. In addition, its managers have a donation system where they establish a monthly goal to be able to continue restoring the classic 2003 MMO as quickly as possible.

