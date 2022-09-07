The classic polygonal characters are added to Final Fantasy VII Remake with this curious mod

The modder has replaced the 3D models of the Square Enix revamp with those of the game released in 1997.

Since its launch in 2020, Final Fantasy VII Remake has become one of the most outstanding titles in the catalog of Square Enix to recover, with updated graphics and different novelties, one of the most important classics in the history of video games, and also one of the most influential works for the medium and its consumers.

As a result of the publication on PC, the game has received all kinds of mods from the community, but the one we bring you today is, without a doubt, one of the most curious published so far. In the video that heads the news you can see to the classic polygonal characters as part of the Remake with a very particular style.

The mod can be downloaded for free on PCThe author of it is FantasyRaiderr, who has made his modification available to users for free download. If we apply these settings we can see Cloud, Tifa, Aeris and company with a polygonal style inspired by the game released on PS1 in 1997, though it only affects characters the player can control. Despite this, the mod is compatible with all versions of Final Fantasy VII Remake on PC.

It is worth remembering that Square Enix is ​​developing Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth, the second part of this remake that will continue the events that occurred in the 2020 title. In addition, a third part is planned that will arrive later and of which we still do not know the name.

