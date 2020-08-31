‘The Cleaning Girl’s’ Jaque Content Sets ‘Fatima,’ Unveils ‘Hate Farm’

Argentina and Mexico-based Jaque Content, originator of suspense drama collection “La Chica Que Limpia” (“The Cleaning Girl”), now the topic of a Fox U.S. pilot remake, has unveiled plans to provide a horror film, “Fátima,” in addition to “The Hate Farm” (“La Granja del Odio”), an allegorical cyber struggle thriller.

“The Hate Farm” is one among 12 drama collection initiatives chosen for this week’s CoPro pitching classes, the primary trade showcase at Spain’s Conecta Fiction, Europe’s largest Latin America TV co-production discussion board.

Produced by Jaque Content and Mexico Metropolis-based Kuter Casa Productora, “Fátima” joins a quickly constructing lineup of initiatives that Jaque Content has been creating out of Mexico, resembling 10-part collection “Zafiros en la Piel,” an adaptation of the eponymous Argentine novel, co-produced with “Directions Not Included” producer Mónica Lozano.

Jaque Content has additionally boarded Tatiana Huezo’s function “Noche de Fuego,” from “Roma” producer Nicolás Celis and probably the most anticipated movie titles from Mexico anticipated to world premiere within the first half of 2021.

Working a Mexico-Argentina axis, like “Záfiros en la Piel,” “Fátima” is being written by Mexico’s Norma Lazo a scribe on Netflix/Story Home collection “Tijuana.”

“Fátima” will probably be directed by Santiago Fernández Calvete, a multi-prized Argentine style auteur whose profession takes in 2012 function debut “Second Demise,” a moody rural procedural-cum-mystery chiller; 2015’s “Intimate Witness,” a extra basic Hitchcockian thriller; and 2020’s vampire movie “Sangre Vurdulak,” a mirrored image on household dynamics.

It tells the story of the Escribano household, which lives lower off from the remainder of the world in order to guard it from evil, in keeping with its patriarch Mateo. A fanatical Bible reader, Mateo is empowered by the patriarchal society he is part of, and retains his household beneath an iron grip.

“Fátima” “displays a actuality which many ladies dwell in, subjected to a construction of patriarchal schooling that assumes, as a given, that the daddy and/or head of the household has the proper to inflict style violence,” Lazo mentioned in a written assertion, noting that in Mexico alone, 64% of gender violence in opposition to ladies is dedicated by a associate or former associate. Between 9-10 ladies are murdered each day, in keeping with United Nations statistics, she added.

Elsewhere, Jaque Content can be hooked up to “The Hate Farm.”

Created by Jaque Content and Argentine administrators Gustavo Cornillón (“Instrucciones para la poligamia”) and Marcelo Politano, (aka Who Filmmaker), director of comedy function “Soy tu Karma,” “The Hate Farm” will probably be directed by Who Filmmaker and produced by Jaque Content’s Paola Suárez.

It revolves round Mery-Lo, a star on-line hater interned in opposition to her will in a rehabilitation middle for digital addicts. There she’s recruited to work for and ultimately lead a military of Technology Z hackers, freaks, cyber criminals, trolls and YouTubers united to launch a cyber struggle in opposition to authorities’s corruption-sodden intelligence companies.

Envisaged as a four-season, 10-episode thriller, “The Hate Farm” is impressed by real-life up to date occasions, going down in a world whose political situation is dominated by info and communication know-how and the place any intelligence service makes use of hackers, trolls, social community screens and false information, mentioned administrators Cornillón and Who Filmmaker.

They added that the collection additionally anticipates a world the place Technology Z centennials battle to interchange an outdated order that, given prolonged life expectancy, has no intention of abandoning energy.

Primarily based out of Argentinian metropolis Cordoba in addition to Mexico Metropolis, Jaque Content has seen the Mexican remake of “The Cleaning Girl,” produced with BTF Media, turn out to be a banner Spanish-language title on Turner Latin America’s 2020 authentic collection slate. Barcelona-based firm Fasten Movies has additionally optioned Spanish and Portuguese adaptation rights to “The Cleaning Girl,” whose authentic additionally gained a Martín Fierro Federal Award for finest collection in Argentina. It was pre-selected to the Worldwide Emmy Awards in 2018.

Conecta Fiction takes place on website and on-line in Pamplona, northern Spain, over Sept. 1-3.