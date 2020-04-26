The Clone Wars’ Ahsoka Tano Was Nearly Retconned Into A Star Wars Film

Go away a Remark
Regardless of having solely been featured in animated initiatives so far, Ahsoka Tano has change into a key a part of Star Wars lore. Many followers weren’t certain what to make of the feisty apprentice when she first appeared in 2008’s Star Wars: The Clone Wars film, however they’ve since greater than warmed as much as her. Curiously sufficient, Clone Wars almost turned the second theatrical movie to function Ahsoka. In line with Clone Wars creator and govt producer Dave Filoni, her debut was virtually retconned in order that she debuted in an earlier film:
We referred to as her Ashla at first. That was 2005, and that labored on a number of ranges for me. I believe it was the title given to one of many [young Jedis Yoda was training] in Assault of the Clones. There was just a little Togruta woman. We kicked round the concept that possibly that was Ahsoka however then we thought the age didn’t actually work out for it to be the identical character. She was too younger within the movie.
With The Clone Wars coming to an finish, Dave Filoni has been reflective, particularly in terms of Ahsoka Tano, who he co-created with George Lucas. So that is most likely why he’s chosen to disclose this secret to Self-importance Honest.
The indisputable fact that Ahsoka wasn’t the primary title that Filoni, George Lucas and the remainder of their crew got here up with isn’t too stunning, as particulars like that have a tendency to vary with time. Nonetheless, retconning Ahsoka’s origin in order that she was really current in Star Wars: Episode II – Assault of the Clones would have been attention-grabbing.
The scene particular scene that Dave Filoni is probably going referring to happens when Obi-Wan Kenobi goes to go to Grasp Yoda on the Jedi Temple throughout his seek for the planet Kamino. When Kenobi meets with Yoda, he’s coaching with younglings.
If I’m being sincere, having Ahsoka seem in Assault of the Clones in that capability wouldn’t have been a gamechanger for that film, and it wouldn’t have altered what we already learn about her. Nonetheless, it will have been a pleasant piece of connective tissue between the live-action and animated initiatives.
Though Ahsoka has been current within the Star Wars mythos for over a decade, she’s but to look within the live-action medium. Although it seems to be like that is about to vary, as Rosario Dawson has reportedly been tapped to play the character within the second season of Disney+’s The Mandalorian.
It’s cool to listen to Dave Filoni and firm reminisce and fill within the blanks of Ahsoka Tano’s path to changing into Anakin Skywalker’s padawan and later fellow Jedi Knight. However between her look in The Mandalorian and her position within the large “Siege of Mandalore” arc, there are many causes for us to be specializing in her future.
Each Star Wars: The Clone Wars and The Mandalorian at the moment are streaming on Disney+.
