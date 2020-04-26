The Clone Wars’ Ahsoka Tano Was Nearly Retconned Into A Star Wars Film

We referred to as her Ashla at first. That was 2005, and that labored on a number of ranges for me. I believe it was the title given to one of many [young Jedis Yoda was training] in Assault of the Clones. There was just a little Togruta woman. We kicked round the concept that possibly that was Ahsoka however then we thought the age didn’t actually work out for it to be the identical character. She was too younger within the movie.