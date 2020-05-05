The Clone Wars’ Sam Witwer Thinks Rian Johnson Didn’t Do ‘His Homework’ With The Last Jedi

Sam Witwer isn’t the one member of the Star Wars household who taken intention at The Last Jedi during the last a number of months. Again in December, John Boyega stated he was “iffy” with a few of the decisions made for the film, whereas Mary Jo Markey, who edited Star Wars: The Power Awakens with Maryann Brandon, stated final month that neither she nor Brandon have been followers of how The Last Jedi tried to undo its predecessor’s story. Rian Johnson defined final summer season that the rationale he took so many dangers with Episode VIII was as a result of he wished to take the starring characters to “new, emotionally trustworthy, however stunning locations,” like what the filmmakers behind the Unique Trilogy did with its characters.