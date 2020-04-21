The Clone Wars’ Sam Witwer Was Nearly Cast In Key Star Wars Rebels Role

Depart a Remark
Sam Witwer has had made fairly an impression on the Star Wars franchise during the last decade. The actor first entered the galaxy far, far-off by lending his voice and likeness to the principle character within the sport Star Wars: The Pressure Unleashed and reprised the position within the sequel. He would later change into a mainstay when he was tapped to voice Darth Maul in The Clone Wars, a task he would carry into Star Wars Rebels. But it seems Witwer almost performed one other key position on Rebels.
Sam Witwer revealed that he was initially being eyed to voice Kanan Jarrus in Star Wars Rebels. Plans modified, nonetheless, when Freddie Prinze Jr. auditioned for the position. However Witwer doesn’t seem to carry any exhausting emotions in terms of not touchdown the half:
Rebels, for a second in accordance to some individuals at Lucasfilm, was known as ‘The Sam Present’ as a result of I used to be Kanan. After which they discovered Freddie [Prinze Jr] after they heard Freddie’s audition. I’ve bought to be trustworthy, I had a sure tackle the character, and what I used to be doing was not higher than what Freddie was doing. What Freddie was doing was higher than what I used to be doing in my view, and I spotted that once I noticed it. I used to be like, wow, this man is completely that character. I feel that’s the best way to go.
Per his feedback to Star Wars Holocron, it seems like Lucasfilm wished to capitalize on Sam Witwer’s abilities by making him the lead of his personal present. It was a wise transfer, particularly when you think about his voice performing talents and love of the Star Wars universe.
This may very well be a part of the explanation why the producers opted to convey Sam Witwer onto the mission via Maul’s eventual inclusion. In addition, Witwer additionally served because the voice of Emperor Palpatine for an episode.
As a Star Wars fan, you’ll be able to’t assist however marvel how Witwer was planning to strategy Kanan. He’s a personality who’s been via his fair proportion of trauma and, having voiced Starkiller in The Pressure Unleashed, Witwer is aware of all about taking part in broken people.
It’s exhausting to disclaim the extent of believability, humanity and gravitas that Freddie Prinze Jr. delivered to Kanan. Prinze breathed true life into the Jedi Knight and appeared to have actually linked with the character. This could lead him to assist develop Kanan’s story and even helped determine on the character’s final destiny.
Based mostly on his abilities, there’s little question that Sam Witwer may’ve introduced one thing distinctive to the position of Kanan. However many Star Wars followers, like myself, are actually grateful that Freddie Prinze was finally chosen to tackle the half.
Each Star Wars Rebels and The Clone Wars are actually streaming on Disney+.
