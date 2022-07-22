The closeness of Ramiro Funes Mori that he would have with Cruz Azul to reach the MX League

Ramiro Funes Mori would have offers from Cruz Azul to reach Cruz Azul (Photo: Getty Images)

The transfer market for the Liga MX could still give some surprises and one of them would be the arrival of Ramiro Funes Moribrother of striker scratched Rogelio Funes Mori. the twin would be on the radar Blue Cross to sign him as his next reinforcement for the Opening 2022.

During the afternoon of Wednesday, July 20, it transpired that Ramiro received an offer from the group celeste to repatriate him to the American continent and integrate him into Mexican soccer like his brother, who currently competes with Víctor Manuel Vucetich’s Monterrey team.

Since Funes Mori only has one year left on his contract with his current club, the Al-Nassr of Saudi Arabiawould already be considering other options to continue his professional career ahead of the 2022 Qatar World Cup and profile himself to be considered by the Argentine National Team, so the Mexican league would be the option.

Cruz Azul entered into negotiations with Ramiro Funes Mori to bring him to Cruz Azul (Photo: Getty Images)

According to reports from ESPNthe Twin already had rapprochement with the directors of La Noria and heard the offer who is willing to pay for the team The Celestial Machineso the final decision would be in the hands of the central defender.

In the next few days, the Reply from Ramiro Funes Mori therefore, within the limitations for it to reach Mexico, it consists of the agreements that are had with the Al-Nassr because you still have a current contract with them, its termination would have to be negotiated by Blue Cross.

On the other hand, it was reported that the Argentine player would be in the willingness to lower their financial expectations in order to facilitate negotiations Machine. According to reports from Argentina that consulted ESPN the offer consists of sign to Twin for one year with the option to stay longeras long as it is disassociated from the whole of the Saudi Arabian league.

The Mellizo Ramiro could reach Cruz Azul for the 2022 Opening (Photo: Getty Images)

So far, the directors of La Noria have not taken a position on the rumor and everything has been maintained with the press reports. However, it was stated that in the next few days the terms with which the player would arrive would be announced. But, it should be noted that it would not be the first time that the capital team tries to sign the Argentine.

Previously in January 2021 the team cruzazulino he approached Ramiro to arrange a meeting with him and discuss the offer. But the signings of that season gave priority to other players and the club signed the arrival of the Peruvian Luis Abram.

That transaction hindered the rapprochement with the Argentine central defender, so he stopped pretending to do so. But with the arrival of Diego Aguirre to the technical direction the idea was taken up again. It should be noted that the Uruguayan coach was the one who asked the 31-year-old player, so the board resumed negotiations with him and with the Al-Nassr club, which they already met after the transfer of Jonathan little head Rodríguez.

Rogelio Funes Mori plays for the Monterrey club (Photo: REUTERS/Jorge Mendoza)

Mexican soccer is already familiar with the talent of Rogelio Funes Mori, so the arrival of his brother was considered a great “bombshell” for the tournament.

One of the points to note is that Rogelio has already naturalized Mexican and from June 2021 obtained Mexican nationality, for which he has been summoned by Gerard Tata Martino to the matches of Tri as in the Gold Cup and some duels from the Concacaf qualifier for the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

