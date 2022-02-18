The closure of the eShop on 3DS and Wii U benefits Pokémon Bank, which will be totally free

Nintendo has announced a phase-out that will end the service in March 2023.

Nintendo has generated multiple reactions and a heated debate after communicating its latest decision: it will close the 3DS and Wii U eShop servers progressively. In this way, in March 2023 It will be impossible to buy video games through the digital store of the Big N, but it seems that there is an application that slightly benefits from all this. We talk about Pokémon Bankthe platform with which we kept the Pokémon captured in previous titles before the appearance of Pokémon Home.

Pokémon Bank will remain available as long as we download it before the closing of the eShopIt turns out that, like any program found in the eShop of these platforms, Pokémon Bank will be affected by the discontinuation of the service. However, our colleagues at Vida Extra point out that the application not only will still be available after this closure, but will also become totally free for all those users who wish to continue using it.

Of course, it should be noted that the use of Pokémon Bank will only be possible if we download the program before Nintendo ceases the servers from the eShop next year. In this way, we can continue to access the pocket monsters that we have saved there and, if we want, we can transfer them to the most current service of Pokémon Home.

And it is that Pokémon Bank has lost some relevance after the launch of its older sister in February 2020. After all, Pokémon Home allows you to store a lots of pokemon (depending on the subscription chosen by the user) using the cloud technology and it houses many more functions that are related to the exchange of creatures and a National Pokédex that registers all the specimens that we capture.

