“The club has to make decisions”: the harsh warning from a PSG figure

Despite the brilliant signings, Paris Saint Germain’s season was far from living up to the expectations it had created. With Ligue 1 as a great incentive, those led by Mauricio Pochettino were eliminated from the Champions League at the hands of Real Madrid in the round of 16 and were also out of competition in the French Cup and lost the Champions Trophy final.

The next few weeks will be key regarding the future of the institution, since what would happen with the Argentine technical director and Kylian Mbappé, the great figure of the team that is in the orbit of Real Madrid, would be defined. Another important issue will be knowing who will be the guardian of the arch, something that was made clear Gianluigi DonnarummaItalian goalkeeper who arrived as a star in the French capital and who had to compete hand in hand for a place with the Costa Rican Keylor Navas.

“I have an excellent relationship with Keylor, we are two good guys, we understood the situation… It was difficult for both of us, but let’s say we did well, with the whole group and especially with each other. But I think there shouldn’t be an alternation next year, the club has to make decisions”, the former Milan of Italy bluntly released in dialogue with AFP.

Despite his words, the doorman of the National made it clear that his idea is to continue in the clubwhere at the beginning of the season he signed a contract until mid-2026. The Moroccan Achraf Hakimi, the Portuguese Nuno Mendes, the Argentine Lionel Messi, the Dutch Georginio Wijnaldum and the Spanish Sergio Ramos also arrived in that transfer window.

So far this season, Donnarumma has been in the game 23 times, conceding 23 goals and keeping the fence unbeaten in 8 duels. Navas, for his part, played 25 games, in which he received 24 goals and finished with a clean sheet in 9 games.

During the interview he was also asked about his mistake against Real Madrid: “The goal shouldn’t have been valid, but we would have had to control the situation better. We were very disappointed, like all the fans, but we have to look forward. We want to play the Champions League again to try and win it”. And then he remarked: “I don’t feel guilty at all. We know what happened and I don’t feel guilty about anything. But what’s past is past and you can’t go back.”

“That was hard, very hard (sighs) The following days were very hard, but as I just said, you can’t go back. We made a European Championship that will go down in history, we did something incredible (achieve the title), but Italy must go to the World Cup and unfortunately we did not make it”, he outlined about the unexpected setback suffered by the Italian team when it was left out of the World Cup in Qatar 2022.

To conclude, he revealed the score of his first year at PSG: “It has not been an easy season… let’s say a 7 (out of 10). I know I can give more, I haven’t played that many games, half of them alone, it hasn’t been easy. In the conditions I’ve experienced I haven’t been able to give my best, but I’m convinced that I can give much more for this team and this club”.

