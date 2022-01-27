“The club will know”: Toto Salvio’s phrase that raised doubts about his future in Boca

Boca closed the incorporations of Nicolás Figal and Darío Benedetto and has practically fastened the return of Pol Fernández. However, the spotlights are also on whether the Xeneize it will retain all of its figures. One of the most resonant cases is that of Eduardo Salvio, whose link ends in June this year and has not yet received any proposal from the Xeneize to renew.

After the victory against San Lorenzo, which allowed those from La Ribera to win the Summer Tournament, the This He was one of those in charge of speaking with the press and filled his future with uncertainty. “I don’t really know what to tell you about that, it’s not closed yet. The club will know when to offer me or not . You are within your rights. For my part I will continue training and preparing. To tell you the truth, the only thing I think about is playing and enjoying my days in Boca”, the former Lanús and Benfica launched at the end of the interview with ESPN.

Salvio, who returned to the playing fields at the end of 2021 after a torn cruciate ligament, is one of the mainstays in Boca’s offense and is highly regarded by Sebastián Battaglia, who praised him at a press conference.

“We could find This a variant within the operation. Do not leave it so static in one place. Today we tried it, and I think it played a good game, a huge effort. He did what we asked. It is not his usual position, but he is a very intelligent player. It does not give reference to the rivals, ”said the technical director.

The man with a past at Atlético Madrid also referred to his new location in the middle of the field, at times performing a liaison function: “You play where the coach puts you. Seba knows that I have no problem doing it there. I have already played and trained many times there. Seba knows that I am available to him to do it both as a hitch, second striker, outside or whatever. I’m happy for the game.”

“Every day I feel better. In general, we have been having a good preseason. These matches serve us for what is coming, which is the local tournament and the Copa Libertadores. Personally, I feel very good.” This, making it clear that there are no longer any traces of the injury that sidelined him for several months.

Last season Salvio came to play 9 games (six for the Professional League and three in the League Cup), in which he scored a goal and provided an assist (both in the 8-1 win against Central Córdoba de Santiago del Estero).

