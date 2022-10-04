The CNMV points to three ‘crypto’ companies for operating without authorization and denounces that Facebook does not help stop these frauds

The National Securities Market Commission (CNMV) has warned that the entities capartners.ltd and capartners.world, CAPITAL ALLIANCE PARTNERS, INCANDECENT CONSULTING LLC, FTMTRADE.COM, FTMTRADE, revolutexpert.ltd, REVOLUT EXPERT and SANGUINE SOLUTIONS LTD are not registered in the registry of this Commission and, therefore, are not authorized to provide investment services or other activities subject to the supervision of the CNMV.

These brands belong to three companies: Capital Alliance Partners, Ftmtrade and Revolut Expert. In this context, the official body dedicated to exercising the supervision and inspection of the stock markets in Spain, has said that Alphabet, with Google and YouTube in the lead, have been collaborating to avoid advertising these unregistered companies and of which there is little information on what happens to the money of those who invest. Meanwhile, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter have not created filters to avoid advertisements from investment firms that may be fraudulent.

The CNMV vs the big social networks

At the beginning of this year, the CNMV asked the big social networks for help to put control over the advertising of what they call financial beach barswhich refers to companies that promote investments, but are not regulated or supervised. Already in April, the Commission publicly complained that Mark Zuckerberg’s empire, with Facebook and Instagram, along with Twitter, were not collaborating in this mission.

All this came with new regulation to advertise cryptocurrencies in Spain.

CNMV spokespersons They said they had found that the vast majority of fraud cases that are being investigated or judged in the National High Court, with economic damage of hundreds of millions of euros, were initially warned as entities not authorized by the Commission.

Rodrigo Buenaventura, president, has said in a colloquium held in Barcelona for Financial Education, that the body will try to stop advertising on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter, as a response to the lack of regulation with entities that could be fraudulent.

He also explained that with Google and YouTube they have had “good experiences” when it comes to controlling these ads. In any case, he also acknowledged that the CNMV is a “rather modest advertiser”, so this decision will not be a problem for social networks.

In the US, Kim Kardashian has been fined for this

Coincidentally, one of the biggest Internet celebrities, Kim Kardashian, has just been fined in the United States for advertising one of these companies that offer crypto investments. The SEC announced a fine of 1.26 million dollars, for the accusations that she promoted EMAX tokens on Instagram without disclosing that he was paid for it.

In addition, Kardashian, according to the SEC, “also agreed not to promote any crypto asset securities for three years,” as part of the settlement. SEC Chairman Gary Gensler explained that “when celebrities or influencers endorse investment opportunities, including crypto asset securities, does not mean that these investment products are suitable for everyone the investors”.