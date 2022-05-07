The coach of one of the most powerful clubs in the world told why they did not sign Julián Álvarez

Julián Álvarez will join Manchester City in the next transfer market (Reuters)

Julian Alvarez was signed at the beginning of the year by the Manchester City in exchange of €21 millionbut will continue to play on River Plate until the European summer, according to the site of the English painting. However, Pep Guardiola’s team was not the only one who was interested in the scorer in the last transfer market and this week it was learned that another Premier League team ruled him out for an unusual reason.

It is that Ralf Rangnick, current coach of the Manchester Unitedrevealed that during the past transfer period he pushed to hire a striker to reinforce the Los Angeles offense. Red Devils: “The board of directors saw it the same way, they agreed, but they also talked to the exploration department at the same time. Maybe we should have tried to sign a player in these 48 hours as we knew that Mason (Greenwood) would not be available and Anthony Martial had already left on loan… But we didn’t. Such Maybe I should have pushed even harder to get this extra striker”.

As he told a press conference“the answer at that time was: ‘No, there is no player in the market that can really help us’”. In this way they ruled out the three players they had in the portfolio: “(Luis) Díaz who is now in Liverpool, Álvarez who will be in Manchester City in the summer, (Dusan) Vlahovic who was with Fiorentina at that time. So those are just three of them that come to mind right now. The answer was no and that was it. We were still in three competitions: the FA Cup, the Champions League, at that time we were fourth in the league.

On the official site of Manchester City, Julián Álvarez appears as part of the squad

Álvarez He could then have had a different destiny and could have shared a squad with Cristiano Ronaldo, whose future is now unknown because the English team will hardly qualify for the next Champions League and the Portuguese wants to remain part of the European elite.

In that way, the City had a free hand to negotiate for the Spiderwho will continue on loan at the Millionaire until the end of the round of 16 Liberators cupalthough from the Núñez club they will try to keep it until the end of the year, so that it can be part of the entire competition.

