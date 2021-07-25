The Coal Company of India must pay the dues of Rs 56 thousand crore right away: Hemant Soren

Ranchi: Jharkhand Leader Minister Hemant Soren instructed the Chairman of Coal Company of India (Col India Restricted, CIL) Pramod Aggarwal that the state govt has to pay an excellent of Rs 56 thousand crore at the govt land given to Coal India Restricted for mining. be paid right away.Additionally Learn – Honor Killing in Jharkhand: Father kills pregnant daughter after marrying a boy from every other caste

Leader Minister Hemant Soren, who got here to fulfill him nowadays, requested the Chairman of Coal Company of India Pramod Agarwal that Coal India Restricted must pay the phenomenal quantity to the state govt on the earliest.

A spokesperson of the state govt stated that in this call for of the Leader Minister, Agarwal confident of early initiative.