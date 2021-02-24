The coded message that NASA hid in the parachute of the Perseverance rover

EFE / EPA / NASA / JPL-Caltech



Netizens claim to have decoded a message hidden in the parachute that helped NASA’s Perseverance rover land safely on Mars last week.

Users of the social networks Reddit and Twitter noticed that the red and white pattern on the parachute seemed deliberate, and concluded that it was hide a message in binary code, in which red represents the number one and white represents zero.

Users of a Reddit discussion, which quickly went viral, deduced that each of the concentric rings in the parachute pattern represents one of the words.

The zeros and ones should be divided into chunks of 10 characters, depending on the users. From that, adding 64, you get the ASCII code of the computer that represents a letter. For example, seven white stripes, one red stripe, and then two more white stripes represent 0000000100, the binary of four. Adding 64 to that gives 68, the ASCII code for the letter D.

Thus, a user deciphered the phrase: es “Dare mighty things” (in Spanish, “Dare to powerful things”), the motto of Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL for its acronym in English, Jet Propulsion Laboratory), NASA’s center for the construction and operation of unmanned spacecraft that carried out much of the development of Perseverance.

The code cracked by Reddit user “rdtwt1”

Another Twitter user drew a diagram to better explain how the code works.

(Twitter adithya/@adithya_balaji)

Additionally, users discovered that the pattern on the outer edge of the parachute represents 34 ° 11′58 “N 118 ° 10′31” W, the geolocation coordinates of the parachute. Jet Propulsion Laboratory, located near Los Angeles, California.

JPL coordinates

But why the motto “Dare to powerful things”? As the British newspaper wrote The Guardian, the phrase is due to an 1899 speech by the former US president Theodore Roosevelt, in which he said: “It is much better to dare to powerful things, to win glorious triumphs, even if they are marked by failure, than to put yourself in the rank of those poor spirits who neither enjoy much nor suffer much, because they live in the gray twilight that he knows neither victory nor defeat “.

That phrase became the motto of the Jet Propulsion Laboratory, and can be seen on various walls in the center.

The slogan “Dare to Mighty Things” on a room wall at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory

The code was a challenge launched by NASA itself. During a live broadcast about the landing, a commentator for the US space agency said: “Sometimes we leave messages at our work for others to find. So we invite you all to give it a try and show your work ”.

On the other hand, the pattern on the parachute also has a scientific purposeas it allowed mission control to keep under control the angle at which the parachute was deployed in the crucial phases of landing to the Martian surface.

The video of Perseverance landing on Mars

NASA has previously used the phrase “Dare to powerful things” on their missions to Mars. In 2013 he posted a preview video of the rover’s mission Curiosity titled “Dare to Powerful Things.” The current mission also used the tagline in tweets celebrating the successful landing.

This is not the only hidden message hidden in the Perseverance rover. NASA also inserted special microchips that carry 10.9 million names Y 155 trials sent to the space agency as part of a contest to name the vehicle.

Perseverance also wears a reference to the coronavirus pandemic, which has affected the preparations and operation of the mission on Earth. An aluminum plate on the rover bears a picture of the Rod of Asclepius, the ancient Greek symbol of healing and medicine, which sustains the Earth, honoring the efforts of frontline medical workers during the pandemic.

