The collapse in hospitals and crematoriums in China grows due to the outbreak of COVID and the world takes preventive measures

Doctors attend to a patient with COVID amid the chaos of a facility full of those infected by the virus in China

This Wednesday it has been reported that the saturation of the medical system in chinaafter the regrowth of cases of COVID-19 that has set off alarms even outside of Chinese territory.

Asian media like The Times of Indiahave reported on the collapse of hospitals in which a large number of patients have been seen sleeping on the floor due to the lack of beds to supply the high demand due to the increase in the number of infections.

Likewise, the cremation centers are saturated in several important cities of the country, such as its capital Beijing o Shanghai.

People carry an elderly patient on a stretcher outside a hospital emergency department, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Chengdu, Sichuan province, China

The government of USA He is another of those who has expressed concern about the sudden increase in covid cases in China and the lack of transparency of the beijing regimefor which reason it is proposed to impose restrictions on travelers arriving from the Asian nation, official sources reported.

“There is growing concern in the international community about the ongoing covid-19 surges in China and the lack of transparent data, including viral genomic sequence data, being reported from the People’s Republic of China”, US officials told the chain ABC News.

The sources, who requested anonymity, specified to this medium that “without this data it is increasingly difficult for public health officials (in the US) to ensure that they will be able to identify any potential new variant (of covid) and take immediate measures to reduce its spread.

Travelers walk with their luggage at the Beijing Capital International Airport, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak.

They also noted that public health officials in the US have shared with colleagues in other countries “their concerns about this situation and possible steps that can be taken to monitor the increase in covid cases effectively and identify any possible variants that are worrisome.” ”.

The World Health Organization, Japan, India and Malaysia They have also expressed concern about the situation in China, said the officials consulted by ABC News.

Thus, “USA has decided to follow science and the advice of public health experts, consulting with partners and considering taking measures to protect the American people, ”the sources cited by the chain conclude.

An intensive care unit at the Beijing Chaoyang hospital (China Daily via REUTERS)

The Joint Prevention and Control Mechanism of the Council of State (Chinese executive) declared this Tuesday that deaths and serious cases from covid in the country will be reported every week or month, local media reported in the last few hours.

The National Health Commission had declared this Monday that, as of January 8, the covid will cease to be a category A disease, the level of maximum danger and for whose containment the most severe measures are required, to become a category B, which includes a more lax control, thus marking the end of the ‘zero covid’ policy that had been in force for almost three years.

After that date, the reports of deaths and serious cases due to the disease will become weekly and, “following the evolution of the pandemic”, they will become “monthly”, said the Joint Mechanism, which did not give more details about the conditions that will involve the change of frequency.

Likewise, the parties will not notify the number of close contacts of those infected with covid nor will they distinguish between local and imported cases, contrary to what was indicated in the daily reports that China published since the beginning of the pandemic until last Saturday.

In recent weeks, the health authorities had already stopped disclosing the number of infections that, according to their standards, were considered asymptomatic, although these were only reported in the aforementioned daily report but never added to the official case balances, to which only those infected who did present the required symptoms were added.

Medical workers attend to patients in the intensive care unit of the emergency department of Beijing Chaoyang hospital, during the COVID-19 outbreak in China

In addition, the end of the obligation to submit to PCR tests routine for most of the population resulted in a detection of cases significantly lower than the actual spread of the virus, since the asymptomatic and those with mild symptoms received the green light from the regime to quarantine at home.

The rapid spread of the virus throughout the country has cast doubt on the reliability of official figures, which have reported only a handful of deaths from the disease despite the fact that, for example, the province of Zhejiang (Este) recently estimated that one million of its inhabitants were infected every day.

According to an expert quoted by the state press, deaths caused by underlying diseases in patients who were infected with the coronavirus are not counted as covid deaths.

Hospitals in large cities such as Beijing have been under great pressure and have suffered difficulties in caring for all patients, according to testimonies collected on the country’s social networks.

A pharmaceutical employee prepares fever-reducing pills to offer free to people who need them for being infected with coronavirus (cnsphoto via REUTERS)

Last week, the World Health Organization It was “very concerned” about the evolution of the covid in China and demanded “more information”, to which the Ministry of Foreign Affairs responded that Biejing has shared its data “in an open, timely and transparent manner” since the beginning of the pandemic.

The Chinese government assured earlier this month that the “conditions” were in place for the country to adjust its strict ‘zero covid’ policy in the face of a “new situation” in which the virus causes fewer deaths.

The official press also began a few weeks ago to minimize the risk of the omicron variant through numerous articles and interviews with experts, a turn of argument that accompanied the relaxation of some of the most severe restrictions.

The changes came after the weariness of the restrictions crystallized in protests in various parts of the country after the death of ten people in a building apparently confined in Urumqi (northwest), with slogans such as “I don’t want PCR, I want to eat” or “give me back my freedom.”

(With information from EFE)

