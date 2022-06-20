The collapse of cryptocurrencies floods Wallapop with very expensive mining rigs: the price of energy does not accompany it either

A mining Rig is a set of devices (CPU, GPU, FPGA – devices based on semiconductors – or ASIC – processors optimized for mining blocks) that, together, they can go mining cryptocurrencies (as the police have managed to discover many times in their interventions)

Curiously, with the rise in the price of energy and the collapse in the value of cryptocurrencies globally, second-hand sales have become the protagonists and many of these devices have been seen in Wallapop at very different sale prices.

huge cost of electricity

It must be remembered that, although bitcoin mining was initially in the hands of a few (a recent study showed that the decentralization of this currency was always a myth), many people were creating their own mining farms.

These farms are not cheap, they spend a lot of energy and, in fact, the European Union has already talked about banning it, as other countries in the world have done.

How much is a Rig worth in Wallapop or Milanuncios





Right now, on the Wallapop platform, you can find rigs for a huge variety of prices. You have a 2 amd rx 6800xt, 2 amd rx 6800, 2 amd 5700xt, 1 amd rx 5600xt and 1 amd rx 6600 with most graphics cards that had not yet been mined for 6,500 euros, in a town south of Madrid. You have others for 18,000, 28,000, 40,000 euros and also for 50,000.

In this last case, for sale in the Madrid city of Getafe, they offer you 8 complete rigs with a total power of 3.5GHS and they also assemble them for you and give you assistance and advice. “Photos and info are sent privately Any questions ask. Possibility of payment in crypto or Fiat as appropriate“.





Some of these ads do not offer advice. On the contrary, they ask that only contact experts on the subject of mining and to refrain curious.

Not only Wallapop collects these ads, there are also similar ads in Milanuncios where, among others, a few days ago the sale of two Rigs for mine Etherum for 4,900, with a total mining power of 400mhs.

There are people who comment on the forums that they are beginning to see drops in the price of these teams in the last month. Despite the fact that the electricity has been going down little by little, it is at very high prices, what makes crypto mining very expensive and do not compensate with the expense in the electricity bill.