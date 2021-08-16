The collection I do know what you probably did remaining summer time confirms its premiere date and presentations its first pictures

Amazon High Video has formally showed the premiere date of the collection I do know what you probably did remaining summer time, along with appearing the primary pictures of the variation of the unconventional. It’s going to be the day October fifteenth when this platform unique collection premieres its first season.

On opening day, October 15, we will get right of entry to the primary 4 episodes of I do know what you probably did remaining summer time on Amazon High Video, and the remainder of the episodes will likely be to be had each and every Friday from that date. The general bankruptcy will happen on November 12, so this primary season is anticipated to have a complete of 8 episodes.

Even supposing we now have no longer but been in a position to peer any trailers, listed below are the primary authentic pictures of I do know what you probably did remaining summer time, additionally formally supplied through Amazon High Video:

The collection I Know What You Did Ultimate Summer season is written and produced through Sara Goodman, and is in line with the 1973 novel through Lois Duncan, which in flip additionally served as the foundation for the long-lasting 1997 movie. The principle forged is made up of Madison Iseman, Invoice Heck, Brianne Tju, Ezekiel Goodman, Ashley Moore, Sebastian Amoruso, Fiona Rene, Cassie Beck and Brooke Bloom.

We do not know many extra information about the tale, however the authentic synopsis supplied through Amazon offers us some context: “A yr after the fateful automotive twist of fate that marred their commencement evening, a bunch of youngsters are united through a dismal secret and are stalked through a brutal assassin. As they are attempting to determine who’s after them, they divulge the darkish aspect in their town , reputedly absolute best, and of themselves. Everyone seems to be hiding one thing, and finding the fallacious secret might be fatal. “

You’ll benefit from the collection by the use of the Amazon High Video app and will likely be to be had to all subscribers of the carrier.