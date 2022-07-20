The collector’s edition of Xenoblade Chronicles 3 gives us another bad news, this time with reservations

Nintendo has announced that this edition will not be pre-orderable before the game’s release.

There is little left for Xenoblade Chronicles 3 to be available to all users of Nintendo Switchbut we cannot say the same with a collector’s edition that has starred more than one controversy. After all, the Big N announced that such content could only be purchased through the My Nintendo Store, a decision that was a real drama for all the players who wanted to get their hands on the extras of this version.

We will now offer the contents of the collector’s edition as a separate purchaseNintendoThis was accompanied by another negative news for the collector’s edition of Xenoblade Chronicles 3: although the game will arrive next July 29, your additional content will take a little longer. And, as if that were not enough, now Nintendo has dropped another bad news about the reservation of this special edition, which is already cannot be pre-ordered prior to title release.

Nintendo complements this news with a new alternative, as we read on the official website: “To allow users to enjoy the game on launch day, we will now offer the contents of the collector’s edition (a softcover art book, a metal box and special packaging) such as purchase separatelyat a price at which Xenoblade Chronicles 3 game not included“.

“This means you’ll be able to purchase Xenoblade Chronicles 3 on launch day on July 29 and pre-order the Collector’s Edition contents on the My Nintendo Store. from September“, reads the portal. In this way, those users who want to get the collector’s edition will have to wait a few more months.

Beyond the extras, Xenoblade Chronicles 3 has already been raising our expectations with a Direct loaded with news. Here, Nintendo gave us the opportunity to meet story details and the Expansion Pass with DLC, although you can follow this data by reading our first impressions of Xenoblade Chronicles 3, where we tell you why we think it is the JRPG that we expected so much.

