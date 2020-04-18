The Comedy Store to Live-Stream Fundraiser to Benefit COVID-19 Relief – Variety

Los Angeles’ Comedy Store will stream a stay, three-hour video showcase for comedians on April 21 as a fundraiser for The Comedy Store Household Fund, a charitable effort that has taken on new urgency in the course of the COVID-19 disaster.

The profit occasion, billed as a podcast, will kick off at 5 p.m. PT / eight p.m. ET. Its first hour shall be hosted by Whitney Cummings and have comedians Chris D’Elia, Bobby Lee, Andrew Santino and Tim Dillon. The second hour, hosted by Tom Segura, will characteristic Joey Diaz, Bert Kreischer and Theo Von, and the ultimate hour will see host Neal Brennan welcome Invoice Burr, Donnell Rawlings and a particular visitor.

The night’s three, hour-long episodes will stream stay on YouTube, Twitch and The Comedy Store’s web site, adopted by on-demand availability through the Comedy Store Channel on Apple TV, Amazon Hearth, Roku and Xbox. Audiences shall be ready to donate immediately to The Comedy Store Household Fund by textual content message by means of an interactive characteristic in the course of the specials.

“The Comedy Store needs to unfold some pleasure as everyone seems to be sheltering in place,” the venue stated in saying the occasion. “So, we are going to deliver a little bit little bit of The Store to you, at dwelling and we are going to get by means of this, collectively.”