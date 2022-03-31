The coming of the Obi-Wan Kenobi collection on Disney+ is behind schedule a couple of days, and it’ll achieve this with the premiere of 2 episodes

has been showed the prolong within the liberate date of Obi-Wan Kenobi, the brand new Superstar Wars collection that was once scheduled to reach on Disney + on Might 25. We’re going to have to attend a pair extra days, and on Might 27 the primary two episodes might be to be had on the similar time.

Due to this fact, as a substitute of getting a premiere on Wednesday, Might 25 (the day this is generally selected by means of the platform for its maximum necessary premieres), we will be able to have to attend till Friday, Might 27, however in go back we will experience two episodes as a substitute of 1, as at the start deliberate.

The scoop has been given by means of Ewan McGregor himself, protagonist of Obi-Wan Kenobi, in a brand new video that we display you underneath:

Only a few weeks in the past we have been ready to look the primary authentic trailer for Obi-Wan Kenobi, which we didn’t take lengthy to resolve 2nd by means of 2nd to seek out all its secrets and techniques. This collection, starring the Jedi that provides it its identify, additionally has showed the go back of Hayden Christensen (Anakin within the prequel trilogy) as Darth Vader. Now we have additionally been ready to look the primary symbol of the long-lasting villain within the new collection.

For now, sure, Obi-Wan Kenobi’s tale stays secret. We all know from what’s proven within the trailer that the Sith Inquisitors might be crucial and for this reason on this record we will be able to speak about them. Alternatively, rumors don’t prevent showing concerning the presence of every other iconic villain who may just neatly seem within the collection.

Obi-Wan Kenobi will premiere its first two episodes on Disney+ on Might 27.