The commitment to the hydrogen car leaves Japan and is exhibited in the World Rally Championship

The Toyota GR Yaris H2 launched on a special stage of the Ypres Rally in Belgium. It was the first time this technology was tested outside of Japan.

Every day that passes the scenario changes somewhere in the world. At the same time, various projects are developed, political decisions are made, new products are launched or new solutions are simply discovered. Sustainable mobility is a journey that has no return ticket. Once it was understood that oil should no longer be what drives the cars of tomorrow, that journey has begun, although the destination seems to be reached through different routes.

Electricity was the quickest thing to start up and it happened. First in Japan, then in Europe and the most advanced countries in Asia, and now in the US as well. It is the solution that can be reached more easily, but also makes a bigger impact in consumers. The electric car is quiet and plugs into an outlet. And that is the best message that can be given to calm the anxiety of a world extremely concerned about global warming and climate change.

But it is not the only route to a carbon neutral world. And while most of the players in the industry embarked on the ship that would go that way, others have seen that electrification would bring other secondary problemssuch as the need for electrical matrix capable of supplying millions of homes, industries, businesses, public bodies and now also vehicles; the source of that energy; the recycled of the batteries, and the eventual unemployed workforce that they will generate in the automotive industry and in the annexed ones.

Juha Kankkunen and Akio Toyoda shared the driving of the GR Yaris H2. The Finnish pilot was surprised with the higher torque of hydrogen compared to gasoline derived from petroleum

Akio Toyoda has been one of the first to say it, and even repeat it ad nauseam. “The problem is fossil fuels, it’s not the internal combustion engine,” the President and CEO of Toyota Motor Corporation for the past year and a half has said at every opportunity.

And he was consistent with his actions. Toyota will enter electric mobility, impossible not to if they were the pioneers of hybrid cars with the Prius. This was how it could be seen at the end of last year when he presented simultaneously 30 vehicles of that brand and Lexusannouncing the release plans of each for the coming years.

But before showing off its battery-powered products, it developed the Toyota Mirai, the first series-production sedan to run on hydrogen-cell technology. and is already marketed in many countries around the world, and because it is also working hard to develop an internal combustion engine powered exclusively by hydrogen. the very Akio Toyoda has competed last year in a 24-hour race as one of the drivers of a Corolla H2, a car powered by a 3-cylinder internal combustion engine, 1.6 liters of displacement and supercharging through a turbocharger.

The car received modifications in some engine parts in order to correct the greater volatility of hydrogen in the combustion chamber

In December 2021, when it had not yet been decided whether the European Commission would ban internal combustion engines or only fossil fuels by 2035, Toyota presented the Concept GR Yaris H2, a car of the same model that competes in the World Rally Championship. but powered exclusively by gaseous hydrogen. When in July of this year it was confirmed that alternative fuels could be admitted beyond 2035, relief came for Porsche, which develops e-fuelsand to Toyota, which could continue with its hydrogen combustion project.

And just a week ago At the Ypres Rally in Belgium, the ninth round of the 2022 championship, the Toyota GR Yaris H2 was presented to society. He did it as the flag car or the opening car of some special sections of the race, which implies traveling the same route that the runners will travel minutes later with their competition cars. For this task, Toyota requested the services of the multiple world rally champion, the Finnish Juha Kankkunen, who in 1993 won his last ecumenical title with the Japanese brand.

Inside the passenger compartment, behind the pilot and navigator, the hydrogen tanks loaded at 700 atmospheres of pressure, fuel the 1.6-liter turbocharged engine with 261 hp.

But the surprise was great when on the second day of the race, the GR Yaris H2 appeared with another driver at the wheel and with Kankkunen in the navigator’s position. The pilot was the pseudonym “morizo”under which nothing more and nothing less than Akio Toyoda hides. Thus, the head of Toyota and the main promoter of the brand’s hydrogen program had the pleasure of personally checking the performance of his vehicle and show the world that internal combustion engines can survive the arrival of electric ones, beyond 2035.

“The power is identical to the thermal model, but we have much more touch”said Kankkunen. “So we have to change gear quite frequently and more quickly than on the petrol version. I think that since the range of electric vehicles is still a problem, hydrogen could be an interesting alternative for rallying. A fully electric car would be more complicated for the specialty and it would also be heavier”, closed the Finn.

The 1.6 turbo engine that powered the GR Yaris H2 delivered 261 CV of power and required minimal adjustments to accommodate hydrogen combustion. Subtle mechanical modifications are limited to strengthen the blocksince hydrogen explodes more violently than gasoline, and also at change valve seats and correcting the injection system due to the same greater detonation of the gas inside the combustion chamber.

Water vapor, that’s all the waste that comes out of the exhaust pipes of the GR Yaris H2

Thiebauld Paquet, Toyota Europe Powertrain Director assured that this motor would achieve similar efficiencies, although what excites him most is with this technology, “you can still get this feeling from the sport, where you can hear and feel the car”. Furthermore, he commented that “In the first instance, this is a concept. The idea is to use sports to find out the difficulties and how we can accelerate, how we can quickly get to improvements in technology.

For its part, Matt Harrison, CEO de Toyota Europe, He said that with this type of propulsion, “Toyota can offer almost zero tailpipe emissions no electrification, but it does so by keeping the things race car fans love most: speed and noise. For them this is music to the ears, especially for those of an oil engine fanatic”.

