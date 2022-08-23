The communist dictatorship of Salvador Allende and the cultural battle of the left to appropriate the past

Chilean President Salvador Allende (AFP)

I got off the plane in Santiago de Chile on the 10th of this month, and my hosts in the trans-Andean country (the publishers of my brand-new book), urgently took me to an opulent shopping mall located in the Ñuñoa district, to sign copies in a small bookstore on the premises. Remarkable was the impact experienced when upon arrival I noticed that the readers who were waiting impatiently (mostly teenagers) were about five hundred, and I was signing between seven in the afternoon and eleven at night: four gratifying hours without respite. Thus began my little tour of four days in that country, offering an average of three daily conferences with concurrence to the top, in which three editions were sold out in less than a week. The book in question is titled “The Communist Dictatorship of Salvador Allende”.

In this work of barely 220 pages but with a flow of 400 citations that ratify and document everything exposed there, the myth of the “democratic, good and charitable Allende” is completely decomposed and the one who truly was is exposed.

Confessed devotee of the genocidal Stalin, Salvador Allende he governed Chile in the period 1970-1973 (he came to power with only 36% of the votes but to achieve victory he enjoyed a divided opposition). And under the protection and subsidy of Soviet totalitarianism, plus the permanent help of native and Cuban terrorist legions, when he took office he imposed a despotism with blood and fire where political crime at the hands of his guerrillas was common currency. He promoted the persecution of the free press. He jailed opponents. He installed the massive robbery/confiscation of companies, estates and real estate. He promoted Marxist indoctrination in children’s education. All this without detailing the widespread famines and shortages that his impoverishing administration engendered.

General discontent spread progressively and the demonstrations against the regime became massive. The dictatorship also lost the mid-term elections (despite the gigantic fraud that was denounced and later verified by the Chamber of Deputies). Allende also disregarded and despised the institutions of the State, which in the middle of 1973 (Congress, the Comptroller General of the Nation and the Supreme Court of Justice in unison) pronounced each and every one of them, determining officially and expressly the illegality, unconstitutionality and illegitimacy of the exercise of his investiturestating then that Allende himself was already a kind of invader, an assailant, a true intruder in the Chilean Executive Power and that therefore he was usurping a status that no longer corresponded to him: It was therefore urgent to promote the immediate dismissal of those who came to power by legal means but who exercised it in a manifestly illegal manner.

Cornered by the Chilean forces, the dictator Allende found himself in the most uncomfortable political place of his life. The popular weariness was overwhelming and only the guerrilla militias (calculated between 10 and 20 thousand armed elements according to the different sources), plus a handful of scattered adherents, continued to consent to the shaky dictatorship of the People’s Unity (The latter was the name of the ruling coalition led by Allende). It was then that the protagonist of this book in his most hostile hours had to test his leadership, bravery, greatness and virility of him. Well, he did not do it and no one from the “people” (whom he flattered so much in his demagogic speeches despite always governing in the minority) nor his guerrillas came to his rescue when the military pronouncement on the historic morning of September 11, 1973, which after several warnings of surrender, had no choice but to attack the Government Palace (The Mint) in an effort to put an end to this sad and bloody Castro-communist adventure.

In the middle of this passage, Allende, probably feeling more alone than ever before the guerrilla immobility and the silence of the few acolytes he had left, escaped from himself by shooting himself in the chin in one of the offices of the government building, after pull the trigger of a Soviet AK47 rifle given to him by his friend and colleague Fidel Castrothus fleeing from the tremendous political and moral responsibility that fell to him for the terrible damage inflicted on his country: after his management, Chile was, together with Haiti, the most backward and poorest country on the continent.

However: What does all of the above have to do with the so-called cultural battle? Well, the Chilean crowds that turned this book into a best seller in just a few hours, are not all fervent fans of history as a science, but they are aware that today a fight without quarter is waged against the cultural aggression of a progressive nature that is manifested on a global scale, and one of the many battle fronts presented is the dispute over the past.

Indeed, With the insistent aphorism of “keeping memory alive,” the left took over the story, adulterating everything that supposedly happened, hiding its miseries, inventing greatness for itself, and demonizing its enemies with an overwhelming propaganda campaign.. With this consequent ruse maintained for decades, they have managed to get successive deceived generations to pay for the return of ideas that have already failed or for “heirs” of supposed heroes (true cardboard giants), who were imagined epics or fantasy attributes. It goes without saying that the left cannot show the public a single example of successful government in both the 20th and 21st centuries. Then, faced with such a difficult argumentative situation, she decided to fabricate feats and invent prop heroes in order to sow fascination in the new generational litters.

Consequently, vigorously refloated the right (current that a decade ago was appreciated with the smell of mothballs), which today looks conspicuously young and crowded, emerging as a spontaneous reaction in an effort to put a stop to the lies and pretensions of the new left, which no longer appears under the fearsome symbol of the hammer and sickle and its consequent class-inspired hate speech, but now it is disguised with a smiling “inclusive”, “ecological”, “multicultural”, “diverse” clothing and tells us with hegemonic arrogance a past that was not.

My brand-new work, “The Communist Dictatorship of Salvador Allende” is all the rage in Chile (a country where, for obvious reasons, this book was going to be more in demand than in any other latitude), it is already published in Argentina and is being published in many countries around the world. West.

The new left (which has not lost its internationalist character) has been carrying out a global attackbecause then the answer must have the same tenor, and that is why it should not be unusual for an Argentine to have dealt with a country other than his own, since it is necessary to work as a block in the face of a transnational affront, trying in this case punctual to disarm from beginning to end the falsehoods built around who after the Che Guevara, has perhaps been the most successful historical fetish of the enemies of progress and prosperity. Justly, an advertising hoax maintained for decades, induced the new generations of the continent to pay for old options that already governed and miserably shipwreckedTherefore, it should not surprise us that today Chile, in full operation of a hilarious Constituent Convention that seeks to supplant the successful and reasonable current Magna Carta by another of neo-Marxist inspiration, finds itself once again with the drastic dilemma of half a century ago: “Communism or Freedom”.

*The author is a lawyer, lecturer and political analyst. He has numerous studies in various complementary disciplines and has published 15 books, many of them translated into several languages.

