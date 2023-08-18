The Company You Keep Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

The Company You Keep is the hottest new drama on ABC. Spies, sex, cons, opulent hotels, and, of course, Milo Ventimiglia & Catherine Haena Kim are all included in this program.

The performers play an undercover CIA agent and a con guy, respectively, whose love interest interferes with their professional obligations.

The Company You Keep, starring Milo Ventimiglia and Catherine Haena Kim, has been a delight to watch on ABC.

We predict that a sizable chunk of the actor’s This is Us fans will back him in whatever he does.

Following its wildly successful inaugural season, fans are anxiously awaiting news on The Company You Keep Season 2.

It is urgent to get rid of the Maguires since tensions between their relatives and the con man’s family are escalating.

Of course, Emma is also attempting to get away of them, and she may just need Charlie’s help.

Regarding his work as a series regular, Milo Ventimiglia has amassed an excellent career. Ventimiglia has repeatedly appeared in programs that have lasted the test of time, starting with Gilmore Girls and on to Heroes before his turn as Jack Pearson on This Is Us.

Because of this, there was a great deal of hope for his newest project on ABC, The Company You Keep.

Along with playing the lead alongside Catherine Haena Kim, Ventimiglia also served as executive producer.

Even with marketing support and an intriguing idea, the program started off well but failed to survive through its first season. After the season finale was shown, ABC decided not to rerun the program.

It’s terrible that The Company That Keep was cancelled since it genuinely tried to revolutionize network television.

Early on, there was a cute will-they-won’t-they plot device and some forbidden love that formed the basis of the series.

The ensemble did a great job at giving powerful, believable performances, which gave the storyline’s apparent improbability some real weight.

What actually makes the show’s demise so unfortunate is that the conclusion took a few intriguing twists that set a few potentially entertaining storylines for a second season.

The Company You Keep Season 2 Release Date

The release date of Season 2 of the ABC criminal crime drama The Company You Keep is keenly anticipated by fans.

A release date is likewise unclear since there are no fresh developments about the second season of the series’ renewal or cancellation.

When The Company You Keep season 1 finishes, viewers should anticipate any updates on season 2. Keep checking back for updates on The Company You Keep Season 2.

The Company You Keep Season 2 Cast

In The Company You Keep, Milo Ventimiglia plays Charlie Nicoletti, a high-stakes con man, and also serves as the executive producer.

In the ABC drama, Catherine Haena Kim plays Emma Hill, an undercover CIA operative who works with Charlie on his scams.

Additionally, Leo Nicoletti, a former steelworker turned con artist, is portrayed in the film by William Fichtner.

David Hill, Emma’s brother and a sitting senator running for reelection, is portrayed by Tim Chiou.

Grace Hill, the mother of Emma and David, is portrayed by Freda Foh Shen, while Joseph Hill, the patriarch of the Hill family, is portrayed by James Saito. Additionally, Birdie Nicoletti and her brother jointly run a bar.

In the film, Birdie Nicoletti is portrayed by Sarah Wayne Callies. The antagonist of Charlie’s character, Daphne Finch, is played by Felisha Terrell.

The mother of Charlie and Birdie is portrayed by Polly Draper as Fran Nicoletti; intriguingly, she is also a con artist, indicating that deceit may run in the Nicoletti family.

The Company You Keep Season 2 Trailer

The Company You Keep Season 2 Plot

The Company You Keep tells the stories of CIA agent Emma and con guy Charlie. The two fell in love with one another after a passionate night of love.

They are oblivious of how different their lifestyles are from one another, however. They confess to one another when their career paths collide.

Charlie wants to quit the criminal underworld, but he first has to protect and support his family by clearing their debt. Emma is pursuing a spiteful criminal who has placed Charlie’s family in debt at the same time.

They must protect themselves and their family as two worlds clash while also attempting to sort out their emotions for one another.

Let’s enjoy season 1 for the time being and keep an eye out for the tenth and last episode of season 1 since the second season of The Company You Keep is still canceled.

However, the characters we adore would confront their toughest obstacles if the season were to be continued.

Like previous programs like Manifest and Lucifer, this one may be picked up by another network and given new life.

Given how much of the first season remains unexplored, especially the key relationship viewers are yearning for, Ventimiglia’s fame may help rekindle interest in the show.

The forthcoming season aims to be gripping and have fans on the edge in their seats with its deep storyline twists and emotional depth.

