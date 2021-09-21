The complete sequence of Messi’s gesture when he was replaced and the viral image with Paredes on the substitute bench

The best of Messi in the Parc des Princes and the complete sequence of his departure

The PSG defeated 2-1 at Lyon olympic and rounds off a perfect start in the League 1, with six wins in six games. Neymar (criminal) and Mauro Icardi (after Mbappé’s center, in injury time) became the day that represented the official debut of Lionel Messi in the Park of the Princes. However, the news was the Argentine’s departure 15 minutes from the end (Hakimi replaced him) and the gesture of discomfort at the coach’s greeting. Mauricio Pochettino.

La Pulga had rounded off a good first half, with two clear goal chances (a heads-up that was deflected by goalkeeper Lopes and a free kick on the post), although his impact on the complement had decreased. The former Barcelona, ​​who historically was reluctant to leave the field, even in wins for their teams, exhibited incipient and interesting combinations with Neymar, Mbappé and Di María. But all eyes were focused on the moment of his departure.

Also, on his face in the substitute bench, which was sought by photographers and by the official broadcast. An image went viral: The captain of the Argentine team is seen with a serious gesture, next to a Leandro Paredes who opens his arms and almost everyone around him observes the owner of number 30.

“I think everyone knows that we have a lot of very good players. We have to make decisions, in the group and later in the game, thinking about the best for the team and for each player. Sometimes the decisions are positive or not, but that’s why we train, to make decisions. They may or may not like it. I asked (Messi) how he was doing. He said ‘fine’, ‘no problem’. That’s what we said to each other, ”the counselor said about his determination at a press conference. On Wednesday, on the occasion of the duel between PSG and Metz, both will be able to leave behind the episode, which took extra repercussion for its protagonists.

THE IMAGES OF THE SEQUENCE AND THE MATCH EPILOGUE

The moment in which Pochettino approaches Messi to greet him and you can guess the gesture on the face of No. 30 (Getty Images)

The palm up of the Flea as a sign of “why did you take me out?” (REUTERS / Benoit Tessier)

Pochettino’s first reaction after the replacement episode (REUTERS / Benoit Tessier)

Poche gives directions in the Park of the Princes. In the end, the entry of Icardi was the key (REUTERS / Benoit Tessier)

An image that went viral: Paredes gestures before a serious Messi on the substitute bench. Everyone around stops at the image of the Flea (Jose Breton / Pics Action / NurPhoto)

Icardi’s celebration after the header that sentenced the duel: a great header, after Mbappé’s center (REUTERS / Benoit Tessier)

The crazy celebration of Neymar (author of the partial 1-1) with the Argentine Icardi (REUTERS / Benoit Tessier)

KEEP READING:

In a match marked by the departure of Messi, PSG beat Lyon with a goal from Icardi

Messi’s game in PSG’s triumph against Lyon: the gesture with Pochettino when he was replaced, a free kick on the post and a heads-up

Mauricio Pochettino revealed what Lionel Messi told him after the change of the controversy at PSG

“He took Messi out!”: The best memes for Pochettino’s controversial change at PSG-Lyon