The complex escape from Ukraine for Argentine soccer players: hours of walking to Poland and endless traffic jams

Argentine soccer player Alvarenga showed how he escaped from Ukraine to Poland

The Russian military operation in Ukrainian lands advances on the capital Kiev and the desperation of the citizens in the area grows second by second. Thousands of people try to escape from the area of ​​armed conflict and among these groups are some Argentine soccer players who were playing in the Ukrainian Premier League at the time the conflict broke out. After the desperate request for help from former Boca Juniors Francisco Di Franco from the city of Dinpró, Claudio Spinelli and Fabrizio Alvarenga they are on their way to the border with Poland.

The attacker emerged from Vélez He shared a series of videos on his social networks to show the chaotic traffic jam that the bus that transferred him had to face. “After facing hours of traffic, we had to tell the driver to start taking advantage a little. We still have a good stretch to Poland”, described in the various footage that went up around 2 in the morning from Ukraine. Alvarenga is 26 years old and arrived in the league of that country in mid-2020: he is currently part of Rukh Lviv, a club located in a city in western Ukraine and about 500 kilometers from Kiev, but close to the Polish border.

Spinelli plays for Ukraine’s Oleksandria (Photo: fcolexandriya)

Another case that caused great concern in Argentina is that of the Bird Spinelli, the former striker for Gimnasia de La Plata and Tigre who was one of the first players to try to leave for Poland. His father had told Start of your son’s journey to the neighboring country more than 24 hours agobut as confirmed Infobae football player still failed to reach the Polish border product of the large number of people seeking to escape Putin’s military attacks.

“He had to walk 20 kilometers, he must be halfway there. After 26 or 30 hours on the bus, imagine walking 20 kilometers now… You must be halfway there. He had to throw away a suitcase because it broke ”, a relative of Spinelli told this medium. The intention is that the The Argentine embassy facilitates the access of both the athlete and the different Argentines once they arrive at the border with Polandalthough the situation in that area is still unknown.

On the other hand, the coach of the Argentine volleyball team Marcelo Méndez – who is in the Polish city of Rzeszów, located about 100 kilometers from the border – is organizing the tasks to try to collaborate with Spinelli’s departure. “He has been traveling for more than 30 hours, he is very tired. There are several hours of delay at the border. It’s a kilometer or two from the border now.”they explained to Infobae. The player seeks to be able to travel from Poland to Paris, where his wife stayed during a layover when he found out just at that moment that she had exploited the war in Ukraine.

The 25-year-old attacker, with a past in San Martín de San Juan and Argentinos Juniors also in Argentina, arrived at Oleksandria in mid-2021. This club is located in a city that is more than 300 kilometers south of the capital Kiev already more than 800 kilometers of the dividing line between Ukraine and Poland. That distance already required more than 24 hours due to the congestion on the access roads.

“The situation is desperate. He’s running away, he grabbed his few things from the apartment he lives in and is trying to run away. He’s going on a route to Poland. This is a nightmare. The idea is to go to the border with Poland, the closest. Try to get out. Getting to the border I imagine it will be a difficult situation. He had an hour on the road and now the traffic was filled ”, his father Claudio Spinelli had said on Thursday morning from Argentina in an interview with Radio 10.

On Di Franco’s side, sources from his family confirmed to Infobaefootball player decided to cross the border with Romania. The Argentine Foreign Ministry got him a ticket and a transfer unit so that he can move. The former Boca lived in Dinpró, a city located almost 500 kilometers from Kiev and a similar distance from the border with Russia.

“He was about to reach the border, but since there are many cars and military checkpoints, his arrival was delayed”added part of his environment to this medium.

The expectation is centered on the Argentine diplomatic personalities collaborating in the departures of these athletes as well as the different compatriots who are in Ukraine at this time of uncertainty and war violence as a result of the Russian invasion in that country.

