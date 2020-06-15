The Complicated History Of Disneyland’s Splash Mountain And Song of the South

Song of the South hasn’t been launched by Disney since 1986, and the film has by no means seen a house video launch in North America. Former Disney CEO Bob Iger made it clear on a number of events that he noticed no place for the movie in a contemporary Disney firm. The film is not accessible on Disney+ now, and it is unlikely that it ever shall be. The film has a really dated view of racial relations, and as such, with that matter being at the forefront of many minds, there are a lot of asking Disney to re-theme Splash Mountain. However how in the world did a film that no person desires to speak about get a theme park attraction in 1989, and even later when the journey was added to different parks after Disneyland?