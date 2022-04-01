The Concacaf tie in numbers; This is how the Tri qualified for the 2022 Qatar World Cup

Soccer Football – World Cup – Concacaf Qualifiers – Mexico v El Salvador – Estadio Azteca, Mexico City, Mexico – March 30, 2022 Mexico’s Raul Jimenez celebrates scoring their second goal with Erick Gutierrez REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

After 14 games played, the qualifying process in Concacaf has ended. The national teams of Canada, Mexico and the United States have obtained their pass straight to the world cup Qatar 2022, while Costa Rica qualified for the playoffs (it will face New Zealand for its ticket). Mexicans and Canadians finished tied with the most points obtained: 28 each team.

Thus, the region has confirmed its representatives for the highest fair of football to be played between November 21 and December 18. After the games, the FIFA updated their ranking in which the Mexican National Team was placed in the ninth position, the best of Concacaf. The United States follows in fifteenth. Therefore, both teams will be included in pot two of the draw to decide the groups.

However, to have reached this point, the path of the Tri it’s been long. The team finished as co-leader of the ranking, but the process was full of accusations for the performance of players, coaching staff, managers and even towards the fans. Back-to-back losses to the Canadians and Americans on days seven and eight created instability and doubt. Tata Martino was the main target of criticism.

(Photo: EFE)

Mexico got 28 units on 14 games. That is, out of 42 possible he got a effectiveness of 66.6%. The final table showed Canada as the leader with the same number of points as El Tri, but with a better goal difference in favor. In third place was the United States, in fourth Costa Rica, in fifth Panama, in sixth Jamaica, in seventh El Salvador and in eighth Honduras.

Those led by Martino managed to make the Estadio Azteca an unbeatable venue by registering 0 defeats during the tournament. The team recorded only two setbacks, but they were during their visit to foreign territory.

In relation to the annotations, Mexico was the third team with the highest amount, making 17 (equaled with Panama). His top scorer was Raúl Jiménez with three annotations. The global quota was distributed among 13 Aztec soccer players: Henry Martín and Alexis Vega twice; Uriel Antuna, Edson Álvarez, Héctor Herrera, Héctor Moreno, Sebastián Córdova, Rogelio Funes Mori, Hirving Lozano, Jorge Sánchez, Jesús Manuel Corona and Orbelín Pineda, all with one goal.

William Ochoa He was the chosen goalkeeper throughout the 14 commitments. In them he was beaten 8 times, which meant finishing as the second least scored goal (tied with Costa Rica and only surpassed by Canada). The balance then was 9 goals in favor.

Archive photo of Raúl Jiménez celebrating after scoring a goal for the Mexican national team. Azteca Stadium, Mexico City. February 2, 2022. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

• DRUM 1: Qatar – Brazil -Belgium – France – Argentina – England – Spain – Portugal

• DRUM 2: Denmark – Netherlands – Germany – Switzerland – Croatia – Uruguay – Mexico – United States

• DRUM 3: Senegal – Iran – Serbia – Japan – Poland – South Korea – Morocco – Tunisia

• DRUM 4: Ghana – Canada – Saudi Arabia – Ecuador – Cameroon – European Repechage (Scotland/Ukraine vs. Wales) – Concacaf vs. Oceania Repechage (Costa Rica vs. New Zealand) – Conmebol vs. Asia Repechage (Peru vs. Australia/United Arab Emirates)

KEEP READING:

FIFA published the latest ranking update and confirmed everything for the Qatar World Cup draw: the only change in the pots

“Still playing badly”: the reactions of Faitelson, Camoranesi and more for Mexico’s pass to Qatar 2022

After the qualifications of Mexico and the United States, this is how the pots for the 2022 World Cup draw remained