The conclusions left by the summer games of the Mexican National Team heading to Qatar 2022

Summer activity ended for the Mexican team de Fútbol in what was a stage of preparation and diagnosis for the team led by Argentine Gerardo Martino. From the end of April to mid-June, El Tri played a total of six games, four of them friendly and two for the Concacaf Nations League. But what conclusions can be drawn from this period?

With five months to go before the start of the Qatar World Cup 2022Mexico is experiencing one of the moments of greatest skepticism and uncertainty in the process of Tata under the technical direction. The team’s performance is constantly criticized by analysts and specialists for their lack of creativity and spectacularity in their game, but now the results have been added as they barely achieved two victories.

The tricolor squad has not found a way of playing that convinces the coach or obtains the expected results. The “turbulence” began in mid-2021 during the development of the World Cup qualifier for Concacaf, the final octagonal. Despite being ranked second, Mexico suffered two consecutive defeats which made it drop two positions (from first to second) and almost see itself overtaken by Panama and Costa Rica, who at that time were fighting for the playoff spot.

In his next duels, he Tri He obtained four wins and two draws that finally gave him a place in Qatar 2022. But not even this could keep the questions and criticisms from the tricolor sphere away. Once the qualifying activity ended, the team faced a four-game tour of the United States, and later two per activity of the Nations League. hardly harvested two wins, three draws and one loss by rout against Uruguay.

Part of the objective in the dispute over the recent matches was to meet and give the opportunity to show themselves to non-regular players in the calls of the Mexican National Team, as Martino himself indicated on several occasions. That is why, prior to the game against Nigeria, a squad list of 38 players was presented.

After the victory against the Africans, the defeats against the Uruguayans and the tie with the Ecuadorians, 16 footballers left the concentration even when the Nations League matches remained. who broke ranks are preumably the items that already have a place in the team who will attend the World Cup (unless something extraordinary happens) because they are the most established players in the national team.

Guillermo Ochoa, Alfredo Talavera, Edson Álvarez, Néstos Araujo, Gerardo Arteaga, César Montes, Héctor Herrera, Héctor Moreno, Jorge Sánchez, Johan Vásquez, Roberto Alvarado, Jesús Corona, Andrés Guardado, Alexis Vega and Raúl Jiménez are those involved. Thus, of the 26 World Cup tickets, about ten remain to be occupied.

April 27: Mexico 0-0 Guatemala (friendly).

June 2nd: Mexico 2-1 Nigeria (friendly).

June 2: Mexico 0-3 Uruguay (friendly)

June 5: Mexico 0-0 Ecuador (friendly).

11th of June: Mexico 3-0 Suriname (Nations League)

June 14: Jamaica 1-1 Mexico (Nations League)

The Mexican Football Federation has another friendly game scheduled against Paraguay on August 31. It is still unknown if Mexico will have more games prior to the World Cup, as has been common in each process.

